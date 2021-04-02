The Ramkat will stage its first music performances April 16-17 since the onset of the pandemic

The Ramkat and Gas Hill Drinking Room will stage its first live music performances with an audience since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
The events will take place April 16-17.
"We are happy in taking this first step in getting back to our normal business," said Richard Emmett, a co-owner of the Ramkat. "We think people will be excited to come back out and see some live performances."
The band, Vagabond Saints' Society, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16 at the Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth St. The band will play music from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers' 1979 album, "Damn The Torpedoes," the Ramkat said on its Facebook page.
The Sam Fribush Organ Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at the Ramkat.
Tickets are available for both events, but patrons must follow the Ramkat's COVID-19 policy, according to its website.
"We are happy to do things in a safe, COVID seated and socially distanced way," Emmett said.
The Ramkat will limit capacity to 13% within the venue's 1,000 seats to ensure social distancing and to guarantee a stage view for all attendees.
Under Gov. Roy Cooper's March 23 executive order, entertainment venues are allowed up to 50% capacity of indoor seating for their guests. Social distancing must be maintained and masks must be worn.
Among the Ramkat's guidelines, if people feel ill, have a temperature exceeding 100 degrees, or have a known COVID exposure in the past seven to 10 days, they cannot attend a show at The Ramkat or Gas Hill Drinking Room.
All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside the venue, but they can remove their masks when they are drinking. The patrons should bring their own masks.
Local bands and artists recorded music at The Ramkat last year amid the pandemic. Artists such as Sonny Miles, Emily Stewart and Drew Taylor recorded their music and their music was posted on YouTube.
The pandemic forced The Ramkat to close the venue to live music performances in early March 2020. The venue opened in 2019.
From March 2020 through December 2020, its revenue dropped 95% from 2019, the Greensboro News and Record reported in February 2021.
"This pandemic has decimated our business," Andy Tennille, a co-owner, said at that time. "We've been closed for more than 45 weeks with very little revenue and expenses that continue to deplete the cash reserves we worked so hard to save."
Money has come from donors and state and local organizations. Creditors and landlords have been flexible.
The Ramkat received a forgivable $49,910 federal Paycheck Protection Program loan in April 2020 to help pay employees.
336-727-7299