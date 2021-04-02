The Ramkat will stage its first music performances April 16-17 since the onset of the pandemic

The Ramkat and Gas Hill Drinking Room will stage its first live music performances with an audience since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The events will take place April 16-17.

"We are happy in taking this first step in getting back to our normal business," said Richard Emmett, a co-owner of the Ramkat. "We think people will be excited to come back out and see some live performances."

The band, Vagabond Saints' Society, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16 at the Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth St. The band will play music from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers' 1979 album, "Damn The Torpedoes," the Ramkat said on its Facebook page.

The Sam Fribush Organ Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at the Ramkat.

Tickets are available for both events, but patrons must follow the Ramkat's COVID-19 policy, according to its website.

"We are happy to do things in a safe, COVID seated and socially distanced way," Emmett said.

The Ramkat will limit capacity to 13% within the venue's 1,000 seats to ensure social distancing and to guarantee a stage view for all attendees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}