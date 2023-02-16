Rick Cross, by his own admission, is neither an engineer nor an expert on roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries or whatever it is those mushrooming and magical traffic-calming devices are called these days.

But as mayor of Bermuda Run, Cross knows they work. He doesn’t need statistics to tell him what he can see with own two eyes when he drives through the $1.6 million roundabout built in 2015 on U.S. 158 just across the Kathryn Crosby Bridge from Tanglewood Park.

“It keeps traffic flowing, even on weekends when there might be hundreds of cars coming and going from the soccer complex,” he said.

Exponential growth in use

As traffic counts steadily increased all over Forsyth County and suburban environs, engineers quickly figured out that their options were limited.

At bustling intersections such as Peacehaven and Harper roads in Clemmons, U.S. 158 and Twins Road (the entrance to the bustling Truist Soccer Park and Rise Indoor Sports in Bermuda Run) and new interchanges being constructed along the Northern Beltway, forward-thinking solutions were needed.

Increasingly, the go-to answer has been the installation of traffic roundabouts, a British import that started to appear on road maps with greater frequency in the late 1990s.

Traditional traffic signals, particularly on two-lane roads — even those with center turn lanes — just can’t handle surges in traffic without compounding the inevitable delays.

“The idea of a stoplight was floated when we were talking about what to do (on U.S. 158),” Cross said. “Pat Ivey (the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County) told us that there was no other solution other than a roundabout that would accommodate what was coming. Especially on the weekends at the sportspark.”

And so with an infusion of federal and state transportation cash, a basic roundabout was built in 2015 — similar in design to others installed along Harper Road in Clemmons.

(Bermuda Run officials saw it an opportunity to add landscaping, a stone wall and a brick obelisk to turn something useful into an eye-catching gateway to town.)

“The number of roundabouts in (North Carolina) has increased significantly over the past two decades with some of the original installations occuring in Forsyth County,” Ivey wrote in an email.

Exact figures do not exist at the local, state or federal levels.

“Because of the explosive growth of roundabouts on N.C. roads and city streets, NC DOT does not have an official roundabout database,” Ivey said.

A few attempts to keep track are maintained by enthusiastic volunteers who feed information to each other online, however. Ivey knows of one such database maintained by engineering firm Kittelson & Associates.

It shows that some 8,800 traffic circles and roundabouts were in use in 2021, a figure which has surely grown — and a massive increase over an estimated 300 across the entire country in the late 1990s.

'It works'

The basic roundabout is, as the name implies, a one-way circle with yield signs which forces motorists to make good decisions.

With sporadic or no traffic, drivers can tap the brakes and keep on chugging without coming to a complete stop. Under moderate conditions, it’s a matter of coming to a complete stop and picking your spot. Even under heavy use, traffic tends to move steadily without overly long lines of idling vehicles with impatient operators.

Based purely on observation (and frequent use), some motorists give it the gas at the first sign of an opening. Others sit and stare, waiting for the absolute all clear before slowly easing into a near vacant traffic circle.

Then there are … others still confused by the obvious circular pattern, a series of yield signs and vehicles seemingly in constant motion.

“The only issue is when somebody doesn’t know how to work a roundabout,” Cross said. “But that’s much more the exception now.

“We still see people pull in and come to a complete stop when they see another car waiting to get it.”

Even accounting for occasionally baffled (and erratic) motorists, traffic circles are a much safer choice than traffic signals and two or four-way.

Though an exact number of traffic circles isn’t maintained, crash data is analyzed by government agencies charged with transportation safety.

And the verdict is clear: engineers have found that roundabouts reduce automobile fatalities by 90 percent and injuries caused by collisions by 75 percent.

All while allowing increasing numbers of vehicles to move along smoothly. The annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park provides visual evidence.

Deputies are stationed at intersections on the Forsyth County side of the Yadkin River to direct traffic. Clever motorists approaching from the west on U.S. 158 generally sail through the Bermuda Run roundabout.

“It works,” Cross said.