The Rumble, a rollicking seven-piece band from New Orleans, will bring the Carnival spirit to The Ramkat next week.

A collection of some of the finest musicians in that most musical of cities, The Rumble formed more than a year ago after some of its members broke from Cha Wa, a Grammy-nominated band that played a memorable set a few years ago opening for the Dirty Dozen Brass Band at The Ramkat.

So, what’s the vibe for this new collective?

WANT TO GO? What: The Rumble in concert When: 8 p.m., July 20 Where: The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St.

“From our standpoint,” frontman Second Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. said, “we’re just doing what New Orleans music is.”

By that, he means the good stuff.

Jazz. Funk. Hip-hop.

“All music kinda starts here, so we take those elements and things from the past like The Meters, the Nevilles and The Wild Magnolias, and mix in our own flavor and style,” he explained.

In other words, just try to sit still during a Rumble set.

The sound of The Rumble, and the other bands Boudreaux mentioned, is tied musically and spiritually to the Mardi Gras Indians, a colorful New Orleans subculture with tribes, elaborate beaded suits and percussive music.

As Boudreaux, the son of legendary New Orleans musician Monk Boudreaux, explained, Native Americans gave refuge to runaway slaves in the swamps of Louisiana, leading to cultural exchanges, friendship and respect.

“We grew together and learned some of each others’ ways,” Boudreaux said.

During Carnival, Black men dress in eye-catching costumes with feathers and beads — a nod to the Native Americans who helped their ancestors, spawning the subculture and a grooving stew of music that is joyful and celebratory.

The Rumble has updated that classic sound, adding splashes of hip-hop into the mix.

Besides Boudreaux, The Rumble includes trumpeter Aurélien Barnes, trombonist José Maize Jr., bassist TJ Norris, saxophonist Gladney, guitarist Ari Teitel and keyboardist and percussionist Andriu Yanovski. Boudreaux will be dressed in full-chief regalia with brightly colored feathers and intricate bead patterns, dancing and serving as something of a ring master.

“We like to touch the people and give them the energy they’ve been looking for,” Boudreaux said.

Since its launch, The Rumble has toured relentlessly, building an audience across the country. An album, “Live at the Maple Leaf,” was released in May.

The roots music journal No Depression said of the album: “It’s a Mardi Gras experience that hangs around all year long, a funky, feather rufflin’ extravaganza good for second line strutting no matter the season.”

Having grown up in the tradition of Mardi Gras Indians, Boudreaux sees himself as a standard-bearer with an obligation to keep the culture alive.

“It takes a lot of hard work to do this, to create the suit, tap into your creativity and remain dedicated,” Boudreaux admitted. “Once I hit my teenage years, I rebelled against it, but I stuck with it because I understood how important it was, not just for me. It’s our responsibility to keep the culture going. You remember your responsibility to people and push through.”