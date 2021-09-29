The Sonker Festival, scheduled for Saturday in Mount Airy, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Surry County Historical Society has canceled its Sonker Festival, which was scheduled to be held Saturday in Mount Airy.
The society’s board of directors decided to cancel the event because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Surry County and North Carolina, the organization said Wednesday on its Facebook page.
The Sonker Festival is traditionally held at the historic Edwards-Franklin House in Mount Airy.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
“The health and safety of our members and visitors led to this decision,” the organization said on its Facebook page, “We hope to resume the Sonker Festival in 2022.
The festival has celebrated Surry’s famed cobbler-like dessert.
Live old-time and bluegrass music, flat-foot dancing, quilters and a Civil War exhibit had been scheduled for the event.
Photos: Sonker, the dessert found only in Surry County
Sonker
Peach and blackberry sonker from Skull Camp Smokehouse & Brewery restaurant in Elkin.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Peach and blackberry sonker from Skull Camp Smokehouse & Brewery restaurant in Elkin.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Christina Harrold, kitchen manager at Skull Camp Smokehouse & Brewery restaurant in Elkin.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Skull Camp Smokehouse & Brewery restaurant in Elkin offers a different variety of once or twice a week.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Skull Camp Smokehouse & Brewery restaurant, 2000 N. Bridge St. in Elkin.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Blueberry sonker from Southern on Main restaurant in Elkin.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Blueberry sonker from Southern on Main restaurant in Elkin.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Marla Stern, owner and chef at Southern on Main restaurant in Elkin.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Southern on Main restaurant in Elkin offers blueberry and apple sonker year round.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Peach sonker with moonshine glaze and homemade peach ice cream from Miss Angels Heavenly Pies in Mount Airy.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sonker
Peach “zonker” with moonshine glaze and homemade peach ice cream from Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies in Mount Airy.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Peach zonker with moonshine glaze and homemade peach ice cream from Miss Angels Heavenly Pies in Mount Airy.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Angela Shur, owner of Miss Angels Heavenly Pies in Mount Airy.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Spiced apple (foreground) and sweet potato sonker from Anchored Sweet Treats & Savory Eats in Mount Airy.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Sweet potato sonker from Anchored Sweet Treats & Savory Eats in Mount Airy.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Sweet potato sonker from Anchored Sweet Treats & Savory Eats in Mount Airy.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Samantha Coleman’s sweet potato sonker from Anchored Sweet Treats & Savory Eats in Mount Airy.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sonker
Spiced apple sonker from Anchored Sweet Treats & Savory Eats in Mount Airy.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sonker
Spiced apple sonker from Anchored Sweet Treats & Savory Eats in Mount Airy.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sonker
Samantha Coleman of Anchored Sweet Treats & Savory Eats in Mount Airy with her sweet potato sonker.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Strawberry sonker (foreground) and sweet potato sonker from the Rockford General Store.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Sweet potato sonker from the Rockford General Store.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sonker
Strawberry sonker from the Rockford General Store.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sonker
Sweet potato sonker from the Rockford General Store.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Marshella Correa with her strawberry sonker at Rockford General Store.
Walt Unks/Journal
Sonker
Rockford General Store offers sonker made from a recipe handed down from longtime resident of the community.
Walt Unks/Journal
XX HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES –
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.