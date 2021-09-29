The Sonker Festival, scheduled for Saturday in Mount Airy, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Surry County Historical Society has canceled its Sonker Festival, which was scheduled to be held Saturday in Mount Airy.

The society’s board of directors decided to cancel the event because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Surry County and North Carolina, the organization said Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The Sonker Festival is traditionally held at the historic Edwards-Franklin House in Mount Airy.

“The health and safety of our members and visitors led to this decision,” the organization said on its Facebook page, “We hope to resume the Sonker Festival in 2022.

The festival has celebrated Surry’s famed cobbler-like dessert.

Live old-time and bluegrass music, flat-foot dancing, quilters and a Civil War exhibit had been scheduled for the event.

