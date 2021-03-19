 Skip to main content
The Streatery postponed again for weather. Popular event was to be held Saturday
The Streatery postponed again for weather. Popular event was to be held Saturday

The Streatery planned for this weekend has been postponed, the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership said Friday. 

The event, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to March 27. 

It's the second time the Streatery has been postponed for weather. The March 13 event was also postponed. 

Another event, The Shoppery, which was supposed to held Friday on Trade Street, was also canceled because of weather. 

