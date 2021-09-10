The things we'll never forget. Readers share their memories of Sept. 11, 2001

Wendy Martin

Winston-Salem

I was living in Pennsylvania the day our country was attacked. My mom and I left at 6 a.m. and drove two hours to go to a flea market near Philadelphia. It was a beautiful, clear day as we were walking around checking out the booths. Some of the vendors had their radios on and we began hearing reports of planes crashing into buildings.

We thought this surely couldn’t be true. There started to be a “buzz” around the market about what was developing. My mom and I left the flea market and stopped for lunch on the way home. We sat at the bar so we could watch the TVs and listen to the news. It was true! We were in total disbelief and shock. I knew I needed to get home as quickly as possible to pick up my two girls from middle school. I needed to have them near me and know that they were safe.

We lived near a small airport in Lancaster and it was eerie in the week that followed. Total silence. No planes were coming or going in and out. We all watched TV endlessly for any bit of information and spent a lot of time crying at the images of that horrible day.

Joseph T. Zalescik

Mount Airy