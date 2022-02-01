"The whole sky was on fire," resident said of Monday night's blaze at Winston-Salem fertilizer plant

Video by Winston-Salem Fire Department

Tomeaka George heard a loud boom around 7:30 p.m. Monday when she was in the kitchen.

Then, she felt something under her feet.

She asked her children and her mother if they were OK. When she looked outside and saw what looked like a wall of fire. Her house, George said, is less than a mile from the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant.

"For me sitting on my front porch, all you could see was the fire," she said Tuesday. "It seemed as if the whole sky was on fire."

George and her family were at Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Late Tuesday morning, the building was empty except for volunteers with the American Red Cross and about half-a-dozen people who had evacuated Monday night.

George was one of more than 6,000 residents who had to evacuate their homes Monday night. City officials weren’t tracking how many of those residents did evacuate or where they ended up.

Some people either got rooms at hotels or motels or ended up staying with family and friends. At least 25 people were staying at the Education Center at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.