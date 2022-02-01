"The whole sky was on fire," resident said of Monday night's blaze at Winston-Salem fertilizer plant

Tomeaka George heard a loud boom around 7:30 p.m. Monday when she was in the kitchen.
Then, she felt something under her feet.
She asked her children and her mother if they were OK. When she looked outside and saw what looked like a wall of fire. Her house, George said, is less than a mile from the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant.
"For me sitting on my front porch, all you could see was the fire," she said Tuesday. "It seemed as if the whole sky was on fire."
George and her family were at Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Late Tuesday morning, the building was empty except for volunteers with the American Red Cross and about half-a-dozen people who had evacuated Monday night.
George was one of more than 6,000 residents who had to evacuate their homes Monday night. City officials weren’t tracking how many of those residents did evacuate or where they ended up.
Some people either got rooms at hotels or motels or ended up staying with family and friends. At least 25 people were staying at the Education Center at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Some of the people who had to evacuate were Wake Forest University students who live off-campus.
When Anna Lummus and Sofia Braunstein got word on Monday night that they would need to evacuate their home off Polo Road because of a massive fire at a fertilizer plant, they began "panic packing," tossing T-shirts, vaccine cards, passports and yes, even study materials into bags.
Like many of their classmates at Wake Forest University, the women made a beeline to downtown where, thanks to a fast-acting parent, they and three of their friends snagged a room at the Winston-Salem Marriott on Cherry Street.
"It was a lot of chaos," Lummus said of the scramble to leave their off-campus home as a dangerous fire that threatened to explode roared less than a mile away.
About 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students live within the one-mile radius that was asked to evacuate Monday. Word had begun to spread among some Wake Forest students about the fire, with the university issuing a voluntary evacuation alert around 10:20 p.m. The evacuation alert did not include students living on campus, except those living in Deacon Place.
The main campus is just outside the one-mile radius.
Wake Forest spokesperson Cheryl Walker said it's not clear how many students evacuated. Classes were canceled on Tuesday.
The university made shelter available, opening the Wellbeing Center, Benson University Center and ZSR Library for students who needed a place to stay. They were asked to bring sleeping bags or blankets.
Many students had other ideas. Lummus, Braunstein and their friends, Hannah Coates, Sophie Fain and Laney Reed, piled into a car and joined the parade of vehicles headed down University Parkway to a hotel.
"We're fortunate that we had somewhere to go," Coates said.
On Tuesday afternoon, throngs of Wake Forest students were downtown, walking around and enjoying an unexpected day of no class. Meanwhile, the usually bustling campus was quiet on a crisp but sunny Tuesday morning, save the occasional person walking masked along the empty sidewalks. Students on campus were encouraged to stay inside and close the windows.
At times, a toxic-smelling haze blew through campus before dissipating.
Emily Ficker and Alyssa Tremblay, both seniors, were parked at Camino Bakery on Fourth Street. They plan to stay two nights at the Fairfield Inn & Suites.
"I tried to do some work but ended up people-watching," said Ficker, who was mixing a mimosa with ingredients she bought at the bakery. "Everyone is saying that this doesn't feel real."
Lummus and her friends hung out at the Butcher & Bull restaurant inside the Marriott. Outside the hotel, more Wake Forest students spilled out of a vehicle, ready to settle in for a night away from campus.
At the Education Building Tuesday morning, George's four-year-old daughter had been up the whole night and hadn't gotten to sleep until about 5:30 a.m. She was clearly still sleepy. Three of George's five children live with George as does George's mother, who has to use a wheelchair.
George said she and her family had moved to the neighborhood four months ago.
About 11 p.m. Monday, George got word her family needed to evacuate their home. A Winston-Salem police officer was going door to door in her neighborhood to tell people to get out. He was also closing down streets, she said.
The officer, whose name George is determined to find out, offered her and her family a ride as well as $50 to help with a motel.
Another neighbor, also wheelchaired-bound just like George’s mother, offered her $40.
The officer, George said, got everyone into his patrol car and placed her mother's wheelchair in the trunk.
She said she was grateful for the officer's help.
George used some of the money she got on Monday night to buy breakfast from McDonald's.
The officer told her she would likely have to stay away from her house for the next couple of days. The important thing is that she and her family are safe, she said.
And it makes her happy to see people helping people.
"It brings peace and joy that even in time of struggle, we can help each other," she said.
