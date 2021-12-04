The wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park is 100% contained

The wildfire that burned 1,050 acres in the Pilot Mountain State Park is 100% contained, authorities said Saturday.
Smoke will remain visible periodically from Pilot Mountain, the N.C. Forest Service said.
The wildfire was started at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 27 by a campfire in an unauthorized area near the Grindstone Trail, the forest service said.
Support Local Journalism
A total of 82 firefighters worked for a week to contain and put out the wildfire, according to a report from the National Interagency Coordination Center. A group of 15 firefighters will remain at the park to mop up, monitor and patrol the site, the forest service said.
The firefighting efforts at the park have cost $364,000 in state money.
No injuries were reported. No structures at Pilot Mountain State Park were damaged.
The park remained closed Saturday.
336-727-7299
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.