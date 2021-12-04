 Skip to main content
The wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park is 100% contained
The wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park is 100% contained

Pilot Mountain Fire Damage

A firefighter with the North Carolina Forest Service sprays Class A foam on the remaining hot spots from the wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park that caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Pilot Mountain State Park in Pinnacle, N.C. Class A foam breaks up the reaction that creates fire by separating air from the fuel and bringing the overall temperature down. 

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

The wildfire that burned 1,050 acres in the Pilot Mountain State Park is 100% contained, authorities said Saturday.

Smoke will remain visible periodically from Pilot Mountain, the N.C. Forest Service said.

The wildfire was started at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 27 by a campfire in an unauthorized area near the Grindstone Trail, the forest service said.

A total of 82 firefighters worked for a week to contain and put out the wildfire, according to a report from the National Interagency Coordination Center. A group of 15 firefighters will remain at the park to mop up, monitor and patrol the site, the forest service said.

The firefighting efforts at the park have cost $364,000 in state money.

No injuries were reported. No structures at Pilot Mountain State Park were damaged.

The park remained closed Saturday.

