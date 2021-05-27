The Winston-Salem Police Department has hired its first civilian public information officer

The Winston-Salem Police Department has hired Kira Boyd as its first civilian public information officer in the agency's history.

Ed McNeal, the city's marketing and communications director, said Wednesday that Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson created the department's new position of public information officer.

"Kira is a current city employee who understands the importance of the Winston-Salem Police Department, the pace of our local news and the importance of sharing public information," McNeal said.

Thompson couldn't be reached Thursday to comment about Boyd's role within the police department.

In past years, the police department assigned police supervisors to serve as public information officers.

Boyd, a native of Muscle Shoals, Ala., began her duties with the police department on May 17.

"It's an honor to continue to serve the citizens of Winston-Salem," Boyd said.

Boyd will write and distribute the police department's news releases as well as serve as a spokeswoman for the police department, she said.

Boyd's annual salary will be $65,000, according to the city's human resources department.