The Women's Fund of Winston-Salem awards grant to Salem Academy

The Women's Fund of Winston-Salem has awarded a $4,850 grant to Salem Academy for its Girl Up Mentor Program, Salem Academy and College said Friday in a news release.

The Women’s Fund, an initiative of the Winston-Salem Foundation, provides financial support to programs that focus on economic security and aim to make a positive impact on women and girls in Forsyth County, the college said.

The Girl Up Mentor Program is for academically gifted students who do not have the financial ability to participate in extracurricular school activities, the college said.

The program brings local middle school girls to Salem Academy's campus and connects them with Academy students to encourage participants to set academic and career goals and pursue personal interests.

"We appreciate the support of The Women’s Fund and its recognition that Salem Academy’s Girl Up Mentor Program is making a strong impact on a wide range of girls in our community," said Summer McGee, the president of Salem Academy and College. "The grant from The Women’s Fund will be a significant help toward overcoming some obstacles that will enable more girls to participate in this wonderful program at Salem Academy."

