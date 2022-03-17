'The worst is behind' the state, Gov. Roy Cooper says of COVID-19 pandemic.

As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches the two-year mark, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that "the worst is behind" the state.

But Cooper and state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said North Carolinians continues should continue to take steps to minimize the spread of the virus, which has killed 23,030 in the state. Twenty-five more deaths were reported Thursday. Statewide, 1,223 new cases were reported Thursday.

Cooper and Kinsley emphasized the importance of being vaccinated and taking steps to stop the spread of the virus.

“Over the last two years, we’ve written a history of hardship and resilience, setbacks and successes,” Cooper said. "We are coming out alright, through the strength of our people.

“But now, we enter the next phase of how we approach the future. One of individual responsibility, preparedness and prosperity.

"This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us," Cooper said.

When asked if the state is moving too quickly, Kinsley expressed confidence that North Carolinians will be able to move forward "while keeping our guard high."

Meanwhile, Forsyth County was listed with an additional COVID-19 death and 27 new cases in Thursday's dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, there continues to be a reduction in key COVID-19 measures, particularly positive test rate and hospitalizations.

Cooper said he doesn't plan to end his statewide pandemic emergency order as state Republican legislative pushing for such an action.

Cooper and Kinsley have said the order remains necessary to keep federal assistance, including staffing and access to testing and vaccines, available to areas still in need, such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and facilities that treat behavioral health and addictions.

The order also allows the state health director to continue to issue standing orders for testing and treatment that aid K-12 schools and rural health departments during surges in community spread.

Cooper said the Republican-controlled legislature can pass laws to address the statewide pandemic emergency order as long as they provide the flexibility needed to act quickly if necessary.

New DHHS strategy

The next phase of DHHS' COVID-19 response is based on the four principles of "prioritizing equity, empowering individuals, maintaining health system capacity and collaborating with local partners."

Kinsley shared a similar message Tuesday to a joint legislative oversight Health and Human Service committee.

In both instances, Kinsley said that with the current overall decline in key COVID-19 metrics, DHHS is placing more importance on a different set of metrics.

Those include: focusing on early-warning indicators, such as wastewater surveillance; addressing community exposure risks to limit spread in case of the arrival of another variant; monitoring COVID-19 hospital admissions; continuing to promote vaccinations and boosters; measuring where current and future community spread is occurring demographically and geographically; and reacting quickly to the presence of new variants.

Kinsley said Thursday that DHHS' COVID-19 dashboard will be amended, beginning Wednesday, to reflect those priorities.

"Some key metrics reported throughout the pandemic no longer meet the current situation and will no longer be used," Kinsley said.

On Wednesday, DHHS will shift its updates from each weekday to once a week.

Kinsley cautioned that the arrival of a new variant and level of community spread "may cause a shift in the state’s response or in individuals’ choices about layered protection."

Demographic data will remain available on interior dashboard pages for hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases and vaccines, as well as more detailed data currently provided on individual pages for hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases, vaccines and wastewater monitoring.

Meanwhile, information on COVID-19 community levels will be redirected to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels data and tracked weekly.

“We have worked hard to get here," Kinsley said.

"With a robust toolset, we are prepared now as individuals and as a state in ways we could have not been two years ago or even two months ago.

“As we move forward together, we will continue to ensure every North Carolinian has access to the tools and information they need to protect themselves and others.”

Kinsley said DHHS is monitoring the spread of the BA.2 omicron variant that represents about 2.5% of new cases in North Carolina, about 10% nationally, but is widespread in China and several European countries.

“The level of its severity remains to be seen,” Kinsley said.

“We will continue to watch these variants and will message that appropriately to the public so they understand how they manage their risk.”

Kinsley said he remains confident that a third booster vaccine dose is providing adequate protection from COVID-19, although he continued to stress that unvaccinated individuals remain the most vulnerable to infection, hospitalization and death.

