The year in photos

Feb. 22 - Gabrielle Kirven’s godson, Tijuan Hynson, 23, holds Kirven's 18-month-old son, Jay’Len Kirven, in their hotel room in Winston-Salem. Kirven was at Forsyth Medical Center after she had given birth to her now 4-day-old son when her children were kicked out of the hotel in the midst of a fire alarm, leaving the family scrambling to find another place to live on Feb. 19. With the help of Housing Justice Now, they were able to secure another hotel room to live.