The year in photos

Staff photographers Allison Lee Isley and Walt Unks have documented our community, covering news events and heartwarming features; the community's cultural events and newest restaurants; our high school and college sports teams' wins and defeats. Though narrowing down their top images of the year is tough, here is a selection of their favorite images of 2022. To see the complete gallery of favorites, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap on the link.
PHOTOS: The Journal Photos of the Year 2022
East Forsyth's Trinity Hairston and Reynolds' Elliott Jessup battle for a loose ball in the Eagles' 49-30 win, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at East Forsyth.
Walt Unks, Journal
Salem Academy tenth grader Kayla Parker of Raleigh, works in the lab during gene editing workshop presented by ChristianaCare’s Gene Editing Institute for the academy's ninth and tenth graders, Jan. 13, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
William McCulley, 10, has icicles on his eyelashes while sledding on the hill behind Wiley Middle School during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. McCulley’s family moved to the area over a year ago from North Dakota. His father said this weather is like a nice spring day compared to what they are used to.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A series of trucks and motor graders plows Interstate 40 near Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Pedestrians struggle with an umbrella as they make their way up Peters Creek Parkway in heavy wind and sleet during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
An aerial view of trees and their shadows cast on the snow at C.G. Hill Park in Pfafftown, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Spencer Parks, 33, rubs noses with his 12-year-old, 120-pound Staffordshire terrier mix, Duchess, in their hotel room on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Parks, who has lived in a tent for about three years, refuses to give up Duchess. As the cold weather started to hit, animal lovers came together to secure a hotel room for Parks and his four-legged companion.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest graduate student guard Alondes Williams (31) and Wake Forest senior forward Isaiah Mucius (1) celebrate as students storm the court following the Deacons’ 98-76 victory over the North Carolina Tarheels in a men’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A woman carries her child past the scene of a wrecked car and shooting at the intersection of 14th and Trade Streets after picking her child up from Children’s Academy on Trade on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting Friday that led to one driver getting minor injuries from a gunshot wound and crashing his car near the daycare center, while the shooter or shooters in another car — stolen — was involved in a wreck less than a quarter of a mile from where the shooting occurred.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A bystander watches as Winston-Salem firefighters battle the fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Officials estimated 600 tons of ammonium nitrate were on site. After over an hour of fighting the blaze, firefighters receded and efforts began to evacuate homes within a one-mile radius.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
An angel statue faces in the direction of billowing smoke from the fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Officials estimated 600 tons of ammonium nitrate were on site. After over an hour of fighting the blaze, firefighters receded and efforts began to evacuate homes within a one-mile radius.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson (4) and Pitt guard Jamarius Burton (11) dive for a loose ball in the first half of an ACC men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
The sun sets at the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Crews have begun the clean-up process at the site.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Jaden Powell (left) and Ny'Eir Wright cozy up with new books in a coat cubby in Nicole Grove's third grade class, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Grant won a classroom library makeover from Scholastic that came with 600 books and other materials.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dana Sheldon, a junior in the ballet program at UNC School of the Arts, coupés while wearing a handmade Fairy Doll tutu by Jenna Anderson, a senior at UNCSA majoring in costume technology with a minor in arts entrepreneurship, on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at MIXXER in Winston-Salem, N.C. Anderson will go to London in March to make a custom ballet tutu for Yasmine Naghdi, a principal dancer of the Royal Ballet.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
West Forsyth's Cayden Glass pins Mooresville's Landon Neith in the 113-lb. division in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.
Walt Unks, Journal
Reynolds' Abigail Rice (20) passes the ball while pressured by Reagan’s Jackie Futrell (22) and Emma Pendleton (44) in the second quarter of a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Bryson Gym in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Reagan Raiders defeated the Reynolds Demons, 49-37.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) and Alondes Williams react after losing 76-72 to the Miami Hurricanes in an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Joel Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski grabs his forehead midway through the first half of the Blue Devils' men's basketball game against Wake Forest, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Krzyzewski did not return for the second half.
Walt Unks, Journal
An aerial view of Hickory's City Walk arch that collapsed overnight onto the Main Avenue bridge, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The 40-ton, arched wooden span was dedicated two months ago.
Walt Unks, Journal
Gabrielle Kirven’s godson, Tijuan Hynson, 23, holds Kirven's 18-month-old son, Jay’Len Kirven, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in their hotel room in Winston-Salem, N.C. Kirven was at Forsyth Medical Center after she had given birth to her now 4-day-old son when her children were kicked out of the hotel in the midst of a fire alarm, leaving the family scrambling to find another place to live on Feb. 19. With the help of Housing Justice Now, they were able to secure another hotel room to live.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Travis Myers, executive chef and co-owner of Six Hundred°, waits for a dish at the counter on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Bailey Power Plant in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Phoebe Zerwick, author of “Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt,” on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in her home in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest's Alondes Williams celebrates with fans in the student section after the Deacons' 101-76 win over N.C. State, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Joel Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest starters react after reserve guard Robert Mccray V dunks on a put back shot with 0:35 remaining in the Deacons' 101-76 win, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Joel Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest forward Christina Morra (23) and guard Jewel Spear (24) run toward each other to celebrate at the close of the Deacons’ 61-53 victory over Virginia in a women’s college basketball game during the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Gas prices have risen above $4/gallon at some Winston-Salem stations including the Speedway on University Blvd between Cherry Street and Hanes Mill Road, March 7, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Lashanda Lewis is embraced by her husband, Patrick Smith, as she speaks about her daughter, Toriyana Gaskins, during a vigil on Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022, at 2440 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem, N.C. Gaskins and a passenger in the car she was driving were both fatally wounded Sunday night on U.S. 52 South when gunmen fired more than dozen bullets from another moving car, Winston-Salem police said. Two additional passengers were wounded.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bishop McGuinness guard Charley Chappell (3, center) cries tears of happiness as she is hugged by teammates Kiersten Varner (14, left), fraternal twin sister Tate Chappell (12) and Katie Deal (20, right) following the Villains’ 70-42 victory over the Bertie Falcons in the NCHSAA Class 1-A girls’ basketball state championship game on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Judy Childress, wife of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, takes a ride on a mechanical bull during an event announcing PBR's Carolina Cowboys team, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Richard Childress Racing in Welcome. Richard Childress is owner of the Carolina Cowboys and his grandson, Austin Dillon, will be the team manager.
Walt Unks, Journal
Hannah Palmer dressed as “Shigaraki” from “My Hero Academia” at the Triad Anime Con on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022, at Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. The event lasts through Sunday.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest forward Dallas Walton (13) and Virginia Commonwealth forward Hason Ward (20) scramble for a loose ball in the first half of a second round game in the NIT on Saturday, Mar. 19, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
North Carolina Forest Service ranger Cooper Aycock of North Hampton County sets a back fire as they work to protect houses along N.C. 89 near Lowgap, Sunday, March 20, 2022. A wildfire was reported Saturday about 4 p.m. near Hidden Valley Road. The fire has burned more than 130 acres.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dan Locklair is a Composer-in-Residence and professor of music at Wake Forest University. His "Requiem and Other Choral Works" CD has been released by Convivium Records, based in London, England.
Walt Unks
John Mark Swink, hair stylist and owner of The Salon at Salem Cottage, cuts Maddie Fox’s hair on Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Lise Alfares (left), co-owner of Hot Dog City, receives a hug from an emotional Daria Stanfield, the mother of Hot Dog City’s manager, Krystal Reed, while Stanfield holds her 10-month-old granddaughter, Makani Perkins, on Friday, Mar. 25, 2022, at 2300 N. Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, N.C. “I am so proud of her,” Stanfield exclaimed as tears of joy welled in her eyes.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente joins in a "Go Deacons" cheer after her installation ceremony, Friday, March 25, 2022 at Wait Chapel.
Walt Unks, Journal
Carson Parry Tucker (center, left) guides her little sister, Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" through a line of schoolmates as she leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center where she would ring the bell to declare she is cancer-free, Monday, March 28, 2022. The daughter of Fox 8 personality Chad Tucker and wife, Meredith, Roe Roe was diagnosed with leukemia in November 2019. Monday was also Roe Roe's sixth birthday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest defensive lineman Miles Fox runs the cone drill for pro football scouts during Wake Forest Pro Day, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the McCreary Football Complex.
Walt Unks, Journal
East Forsyth junior Hudson Morgan (16) scores a run as Northern Guilford senior catcher Evan Wyrick attempts to tag him in a non-conference baseball game on Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The East Forsyth Eagles defeated the Northern Guilford Nighthawks, 10-1.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Steve Rierson stands in his first glass greenhouse at Tom's Planthouse on Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022, at 4457 Northampton Dr. in Winston-Salem, N.C. Rierson, owner of Tom’s Planthouse, is retiring and closing the 60-year-old business started by his father, Tom.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Steve Rierson hugs Julie Griffin, a nearly 40-year customer of Tom's Planthouse, in the sales office on Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022, at 4457 Northampton Dr. in Winston-Salem, N.C. Rierson, owner of Tom’s Planthouse, is retiring and closing the 60-year-old business started by his father, Tom.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
“B.” Townes, retired vice president of development at Wilkes Community College, smells the carlesii viburnum in the Eddy Merle Watson Garden of the Senses on Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022, at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Shanon Wood (foreground) and Mary Aldrich apply glazes using faux painting techniques to make the parlor walls in Lewisville's historic Nissen House look like stained bird's eye and tiger maple wood. They are reproducing the paint and stencils that were found after layers of paint were removed in 2019. A picture of a Nissen wagon is mounted above the dining room fireplace.
Walt Unks, Journal
Leaves are starting to emerge on the deciduous trees at Pilot Mountain State Park, April 12, 2022. More than 1000 acres of the park, including the area pictured, burned in early December by a fire that N.C. Forest Service personnel called "human caused".
Walt Unks, Journal
Heather Butner, her daughter, Maggie, 5 and son, Nolan, 4, transport pots of chrysanthemums for placement on graves at Salem Congregations' God's Acre Moravian graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. They were one of the teams of volunteers from Christ Moravian Church participating in the annual tradition of washing of grave stones. The Butners followed with the placement of flowers. There are 12 churches in Salem Congregation and many of those chuches' members were participating in the annual ritual in preparation for Easter Sunrise Service.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC's Justin McKoy laughs with with fans Greg, Ashley and Lucas Miller of Oxford as he signs autographs during the Iron Five Barnstorming Tour, Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Kernersville. The Kernersville stop was the second of three stops which also includes Gastonia and Concord. There were 200 tickets available for the event, selling for $100, and those sold out in less than 10 minutes.
Walt Unks, Journal
Conrad Mitchell, vice-chairman of the St. Philips Moravian Church board of trustees, looks out of a window of the church sanctuary, April 27, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Trampled by Turtles mandolin player Erik Berry performs with the band on the Watson Stage, Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Bud Hinson is offering a variety of rebuilt fiddles ranging from $200 to $10,000 in the vendors tent at MerleFest, Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Defense attorney Christine Mumma consoles Rayshawn Banner after Superior Court Judges Karen Williams, Allen Baddour and John Dunlow announced their decision to deny the innocence claims of the four men convicted of killing Nathaniel Jones in 2002 to conclude the innocence hearing on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Courtroom 6A at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Lisa McMullen, executive director of Short Street Gastro Lab smells one of Kris Medina 's dulce de leche con chocolate tamales at Short Street Gastro Lab, May 1, 2022.
Walt Unks
Nicole Wooten, teacher at Sedge Garden Elementary School, kisses her son, Tim Wooten, after being named Teacher of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Margaret Vardell Sandresky holds up an honorary doctorate presented to her by President Summer McGee during the 250th Salem College Commencement on Saturday at the May Dell Amphitheater in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louise McCray (left), mother of Henry Jerome White, Kathryn Baldwin, daughter of Carl Washburn, hug after a hearing, Monday, May 9, 2022 in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. White was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1996 death of Carl Washburn. His first-degree murder conviction was vacated Monday after a Forsyth County judge determined that his trial attorney was so ineffective that the man's constitutional rights were violated.
Walt Unks, Journal
Local law enforcement officers salute as Cheryl McDonald, wife of the late Sgt. Michael S. McDonald, is escorted by the honor guard during the recessional of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Center Grove Church in Clemmons, N.C. Sgt. McDonald died on Oct. 22, 2021 from COVID-19.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Aaron Murray celebrates after receiving his diploma during Early College of Forsyth graduation, Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Devontae Harrison (front to back), Dominique Graves and Xavier Callejas perform a traditional stroll during the Winston-Salem State University Spring Commencement on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Jake Mickel, 10, leans against the railing as a rainbow spans behind the stadium lights on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The race night was rescheduled due to rain.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Henry White stands for a portrait in front of a 1977 Corvette he’s repainting on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his brother’s house in Kernersville, N.C. White was convicted in the murder of Carl Marshburg in 1997, but he claimed racism played a role in jury selection. He was released about a week ago after prosecutors and his attorney agreed that his trial attorney was ineffective. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got time served.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Sidney Teague looks through old documents regarding his uncle, Garland Hendrix’, time as a pilot in World War II on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Lewisville, N.C. “We owe these guys a lot,” said Teague.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Will Napper Jr. embraces his 9-month-old, Dottie, as he listens to Cheri Beasley, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speak during the launch of “Parents for Beasley” on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Leinbach Park in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Rajah Caruth, a rising junior at Winston-Salem State University and NASCAR driver, stands on a stack of tires by the track at Bowman Gray Stadium on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Jefferson Elementary School Assistant Principal Katie McGregor receives a group hug from students Joshua Davis (clockwise from right), Kaleb Wright and Joyce Lowndi after Principal Debbie McIntyre announced that McGregor will be the new principal following McIntyre’s retirement on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Kola Johnson, a junior marshal, wipes tears away from Gloria Gabina Flores’ cheeks after Flores was awarded the Transition Award and the Carter Award during the Carter High School Commencement on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Carter’s auditorium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Tameka White sits on her doorstep underneath a fallen tree resting on the side of her home after a storm on Friday afternoon, June 17, 2022, on Day Road in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
John East (from left), Bill Gramley and Craven Page, all members of the Bombers, a softball team for those 80 and older, share a conversation in the dugout before a game on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Covington Memorial Park ball field in Rural Hall, N.C. The team plays every Monday night, weather permitting.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Synchronous fireflies, or Photinus carolinus, illuminate a wooded area near the Woods Walk Trail on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. The light show is a call and response mating ritual. The male fireflies emit a flashing pattern as they fly around and the females respond from the ground by replicating the pattern. In the lower right frame of the photo, you can see the trail of a blue ghost firefly.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Kelly McCoy and Renata Dos Santos, co-owners of RiverGirl Fishing Company, hold their 2-month-old goat, Mischief, for a portrait before RiverGirl’s Pride Float on Friday, June 24, 2022, along the New River in Todd, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A Pride flag is flown behind Stewart Jeffers, 21, and his father, Tripp Jeffers, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. After three years of raising money, Stewart, who is a transgender man, had gender-affirming surgery last month.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Tara Raczenski, manager and designer, adds a Regency era tailcoat as the final layer for a gentleman’s daywear costume at The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Costume Shop on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the former Hanes-Lowrance school building in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
David Peay, one of the 7 Over Seventy honorees, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Winston Lake YMCA in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Travon Carter, a contemporary dancer, performs for a portrait on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Dancers Edge in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Post-game fireworks from the Winston-Salem Dash game explode behind the Green Street pedestrian bridge on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Keith Grubbs, a sign painter from JKS, paints the Coca-Cola logo on the front stretch wall near the start/finish line at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Thursday, July 28, 2022. The track, which hosted NASCAR Cup races from 1949-96, is preparing for races in August and October.
Walt Unks, Journal
A man is escorted off the track after the 20-lap Street Stock race on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Crystal (left) and Nicole Ramsey cheer during “The Eve of Jackie (The Last Time)” on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Rick "Otis" Norman works to fire up the crowd before racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Norman said he went to NASCAR races from the time he was 9-years-old.
Walt Unks, Journal
Michael Bustle of Harmony is brought to tears during pre-race ceremonies at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. "It's pretty overwhelming," he said. "I remember coming to (NASCAR) races and you'd pay $12.50 to sit in the general admission seats."
Walt Unks Journal
Cameron Percy collapses as his birdie attempt on No. 18 misses by two inches during the first round of the Wyndham Championship, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Sedgefield Country Club. Percy finished with a 5-under 65.
Walt Unks, Journal
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson stands for a portrait on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Burke Public Safety Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. Thompson is retiring at the end of the year. President Joe Biden has nominated Chief Thompson to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Talaya Hinson sits in a booth at the Waffle House with her son, Christopher Little, as she watches law enforcement officers investigate the shooting and death of her boyfriend, Alex Weah, at the Speedway on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Friday morning, Aug. 5, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Talaya Hinson sits in a booth at the Waffle House with her son, Christopher Little, as she watches law enforcement officers investigate the shooting and death of her boyfriend, Alex Weah, at the Speedway on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Friday morning, Aug. 5, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
River Allen, 5, and Nan Sides play air guitars while listening to Allen’s grandfather Michael Bennett and the “B” String Allstars perform during the Downtown Arts District Association’s First Friday Gallery Hop on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Lilli Willard, 17, and Anaira Hutchins, 15, cheer on their favorite driver, Jonathan Brown, in the 100-lap modified race, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Bowman Gray.
Walt Unks, Journal
Ana Llamas completes a random quality assurance check for bruises, broken bones and other defects on chickens before they are air chilled at the Joyce Farms poultry processing plant on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Clemmons, N.C. Joyce Farms is a 60-year-old family owned meat and poultry-processing manufacturer based in Clemmons.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
North Forsyth’s Bernard Williams III (left) and tackles a Northwest Cabarrus ball carrier during a scrimmage on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Ofc. Kimberly Ukuzato reaches out to hug Aryenah, Walters, who came with her mom Aeshema to a school supply giveaway, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at the former Winston-Salem Mutual Building. The Winston-Salem Police Foundation gave away 1400 backpacks and back-to-school supplies at four locations including South Fork Elementary, Easton Elementary and Atkins High School.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mykjuan Truesdale is consoled by his daughter, Kamaiya, 8, as he tries to process the loss of 21 years worth of memories as the result of a fire that burned down a picnic shelter, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Washington Park in Winston-Salem, N.C. The blaze occurred Sunday morning. “My safe haven is gone,” said Truesdale. He remembered his first date, spending time with his late father, and practicing music at the structure over the years. Kamaiya, who was also grieving the loss of the shelter, recalled the recent birthday party they threw for her 5-year-old brother, KaMar, at the shelter.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
North Davidson wide receiver Xavion Hayes hurdles Reagan's Landon Callahan after a second quarter reception in the first football game of the season, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The play was called back because of the penalty for hurdling.
Walt Unks, Journal
Irwin Malcolm Mulrain, president of the Crystal Towers Residents' Council, introduces his daughter, Denise Buckhana, to some of the Crystal Towers residents and advocates gathered for a 50th anniversary celebration, Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Crystal Towers Park.
Walt Unks Journal
Kevin Gilbert drives in to the infield to avoid a collision with Gerald Robinson Jr. on the final lap of the Street Stock Series race, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Todd Hunt of Jerry Hunt Supercenter pours champagne on Tim Brown after winning his 12th Modified Series Championship, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Adrian Mannarino celebrates his win in his 7-6, 6-4 win over Laslo Dere in the Winston-Salem Open championship, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Wake Forest Tennis Center.
Walt Unks, Journal
Fans reach for an oversized tennis ball thrown in to the stands between sets of the championship match between Adrian Mannarino and Laslo Dere in the Winston-Salem Open, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Wake Forest Tennis Center.
Walt Unks Journal
Zori Horton (left) and Tori Banks laugh together in the cafeteria before their first day of third grade at Ward Elementary on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Reagan’s Spencer Winslow (center) celebrates with Haley Carson (left) and Hallie Cole (right) after scoring a point over East Forsyth in a Central Piedmont 4-A volleyball game on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Reagan High School in Pfafftown, N.C. The Reagan Raiders defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 3-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Cheerleaders stand around the name after the unveiling during the Chris Paul Court Dedication on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice fumbles the ball as he is stopped by UNC's Noah Taylor, left, and Kaimon Rucker on an attempted two-point conversion with :09 remaining in the game in the Tar Heels 63-61 win, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC wide receiver Kobe Paysour flips over backwards after catching a touchdown reception in the first half, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State running back Nate Noel dives into the end zone ahead of UNC's Giovanni Biggers in the first quarter, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Speedway Motorsports chief executive Marcus Smith shoot a quick video for North Wilkesboro Speedway's social media, announcing that the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race will be run at North Wilkesboro. The announcement was made Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in front of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh.
Walt Unks, Journal
East Forsyth quarterback Jaylen Raynor reaches across the goal line for a two-point conversion in the first half of the Eagles' win, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at East Forsyth.
Walt Unks, Journal
Nathan Pitts stands among the containers of lemongrass his is growing in one of his Shore Farm greenhouses in Yadkinville. Pitts said he has been growing lemons, limes, mandarin oranges, lemongrass and ginger for local restaurants for about six years.
Walt Unks, Journal
Erica Unuajefe and her son, Daniel, 5, laugh as they strip the leaves off the stems of the kale for the kale salad during a Brenner FIT cooking class on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at White YMCA in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
East Forsyth sophomore Miracle Olubunmi (7) celebrates his second goal to tie the game 3-3 with Reynolds in the second half of a Central Piedmont 4-A boys soccer game on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Bolton Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The East Forsyth Eagles defeated the Reynolds Demons, 4-3.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Mount Tabor’s Stephen May (9) and Antwan Williamson (10) break up a pass intended for Reynolds’ Kenaz McMillian (11) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference football game on Friday night, Sept. 23, 2022, at Deaton-Thompson Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Mount Tabor Spartans defeated the Reynolds Demons, 28-0.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Jerry Lopez Martinez, 6, and his brother Luis Salinas Martinez, 9, turn the last screws on their new set of bunk beds donated by community outreach program A Bed and A Book, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Beside the new bunk beds and mattresses, the brothers received sheets, handmade quilts, several sets of books, stuffed animals and school supplies.
Walt Unks, Journal
Roger Smith laughs as wind from the remnants of Hurricane Ian inverts his umbrella while leaving work at the Ward Federal Building downtown, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
A fair worker walks the grounds of the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 as opening day was postponed until Saturday because of the remnants of Hurricane Ian passing through the state.
Walt Unks, Journal
Bill Brake uses a chain saw, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, to cut up a black oak tree that fell in the front yard of his Hearthside Drive yard Friday night when the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area. The tree fell away from the family's house but blocked Hearthside Drive until a city crew could come clear the roadway.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mary Priscilla Branch, 4, of Mount Airy gives her heifer, Rafiki, a kiss as she competes in the pee wee showmanship category at the Carolina Classic Fair's junior dairy livestock competition, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Mary Priscilla has raised Rafiki from one of the cows born on the family's Clabber Mountain Cattle farm.
Walt Unks, Journal
Tucker Sheets, 7, of Lexington, falls asleep against a heifer between classes of competition of the Carolina Classic Fair's junior dairy livestock competition, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
A female Monarch rests on a blue mist flower in Harriet McCarthy’s garden on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. McCarthy’s garden is part of the new program ‘Homegrown National Park,’ which focuses on pollinator-friendly native plants.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A spicebush swallowtail caterpillar wrapped itself inside a leaf on a spicebush for protection from predators in Harriet McCarthy’s garden on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. McCarthy’s garden is part of the new program ‘Homegrown National Park,’ which focuses on pollinator-friendly native plants.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Oak Grove quarterback Connor Creech (2) breaks away from North Davidson defenders to score a touchdown in the second half of a Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at North Davidson High School in Lexington, N.C. The Oak Grove Grizzlies defeated the North Davidson Knights, 30-14.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Glenn’s Ajay Coverdale (3) is tackled by Mount Tabor’s Khadj’le Johnson (5) in the first half of a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Winston-Salem State’s JahTwan Stafford (44) leaps over Shaw’s Elijah Wilson (37) to avoid tackle in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Winston-Salem State’s Octavis McLaurin (93) kisses his 3-year-old son Dejari after the Rams’ first victory in a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Pre-K teacher Maria Bumeh helps Karson Williams with his pencil grip as he practices writing his name, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Church Childcare Inc. in Walkertown.
Walt Unks, Journal
Glenn wide receiver A.J. Coverdale and East Forsyth cornerback Matthew Joines (6) get tangled up battling for the ball in the first half of East Forsyth's 26-0 win, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Glenn.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd sacks Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec, forcing him to fumble in the first half, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Pilot Mountain rises over the Yadkin valley as river valley fog lifts over the Yadkin River on a crisp October morning as fall color nears its peak in the Piedmont.
Walt Unks, Journal
A crew paints lines on the Northern Beltway near Davis Road, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. NCDOT plans to open the section from New Walkertown Road (U.S. 311) to University Parkway (N.C. 66) on Nov. 7.
Walt Unks, Journal
Jeff Doub harvests soybeans in the bottomlands of the Yadkin River in Yadkin County, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022. Doub said he and his brother Darrell have 650 acres of soybeans they are harvesting this fall.
Walt Unks, Journal
Carter High School students Adamaris Perez (left) and Jamari Lemon sit in the back of a truck to prepare for Carter’s homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Members of the East Forsyth marching band cheer as their senior marching bandmates’ names are announced during halftime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game against West Forsyth on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The East Forsyth Eagles defeated the West Forsyth Titans, 53-7.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Reagan High School civics teacher Barry Stevenson headed up a bike ride on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 through northern Stokes County and the border area of Virginia to benefit the Jessup Mill in Westfield and food relief in Stokes County.
Walt Unks, Journal
Bruce Saunders and his wife, Susan, react as they are told by Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol hosts Dave Sayer and Howie Guja that they have won $1 million, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
North Forsyth teammates celebrate with Kael Trinidad (11) after he scored the first of his two goals in the Vikings' 3-2 win over West Davidson in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A soccer tournament, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at North Forsyth.
Walt Unks, Journal
Reagan's Jalill Rogers (left) hits Charlotte Catholic's Jack Larsen, forcing him to drop a pass in the end zone behind Reagan's Landan Callahan in the first half of the Raiders' 48-22 loss to Charlotte Catholic, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Reagan.
Walt Unks, Journal
Retired U.S. Navy veteran David Gilbert (from left), retired U.S. Army veteran Ronald McDonald, retired U.S. Army veteran Walter Gannon, retired U.S. Army veteran Mike Chapman and retired U.S. Army veteran Cliff Harris work together to secure speakers to the top of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard vehicle before the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, along Fourth Street in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Raul Saucedo picks up an orange traffic barrel to hand off to Acxel Quiterio and Mario Auila as the Flatiron crew prepares to open the Northern Beltway (N.C. 74) from Walkertown Road (U.S. 311) to University Parkway (N.C. 66), Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes argues a call made by referee Adam Flore in the first half of the Deacons' season opener against Fairfield, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at Joel Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Jerry Hudson uses an electronic voting machine to cast his ballot with help from his wife, Mary Lee, at the Little Creek Community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Voters can use the touch pad then the machine produces a paper ballot which is submitted like traditional paper ballots.
Walt Unks, Journal
Faye Johnson sits with her grandson, Andrew Luethy, 5, as he sleeps while they wait for the U.S. Senate race results at a Ted Budd watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Marriott in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Luethy’s father, Michael, is Budd’s political consultant.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Clemson forward Isaiah Reid (27) and Wake Forest midfielder Takuma Suzuki (12) jump for a header in the first half of a semifinals game of the ACC men’s soccer tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Oak Grove junior kicker Aiden Daugherty (left) and senior kicker John Carpenter embrace following the Grizzlies’ 42-15 loss to the Boiling Springs Crest Chargers in a second round football game of the NCHSAA 3-A playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Oak Grove High School in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Donna (from left) and Lyle Jaffe speak with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker while Steve Mizel speaks with another congregant after a shabbat, or Jewish service, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cytron-Walker is the new rabbi at Temple Emanuel.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
East Forsyth running back Trenton Dozier breaks away from Mount Tabor defenders on a 40-yard run in the second half of Eagles' 42-0 win in the second round of the NCHSAA tournament, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene (11) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown over North Carolina in the second half of an ACC football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 36-34.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson (4) and Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon (0) vie for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA men’s basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Utah Valley Wolverines, 68-65.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
East Forsyth senior RJ Brown (5) takes a knee after the Eagles’ 17-7 loss to Cornelius Hough in a third round game of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Je'Vionte' Nash (53) and DeVonte Gordon (62) celebrate after the Deacons’ 45-35 victory over Syracuse in an ACC football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
The Reynolds bench erupts as the Demons seal the 50-41 win over East Forsyth in the championship game of the Bell, Davis & Pitt bracket of the 2022 Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Atkins High School.
Walt Unks. Journal
Hampton's Kyrese Mullen throws an elbow, hitting Wake Forest's Andrew Carr in the face as they battle for the ball in the Deacons' 97-70 win, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Joel Coliseum. Mullen was assessed a flagrant 2 foul.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth is called for a block as Hampton's Daniel Banister collides with Hildreth in an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Joel Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Music director Cameron MacManus, center, Mary Kate Bowman Choat, left and Julio Jeri sing along with the rhythm as the Camel City Jazz Orchestra rehearses for two "Holiday Swing & Salsa" concerts on Dec. 10 in the SECCA auditorium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Winston-Salem Police Capt. George E. Jenkins, agent-in-charge of the Forsyth County Drug Task Force, stands for a portrait on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Burke Public Safety Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Mount Airy marching band member Carson Baldwin sings along to “Another One Bites the Dust” before the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A West Regional final football game against Draughn on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Sparta Candle Co. shipping manager Cole Edwards sets up a smartphone in the production and shipping area to record a video for TikTok, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The company has almost 500,000 fans on TikTok and has doubled in its number of employees from four to eight since April, largely due to its popularity on social media.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dick Koontz, a 92-year-old woodworker, stands for a portrait in his shop on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at his home in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Charleen Goombs, an employee with the city attorney’s office, is serenaded by members of the Glenn High School Chorus during a performance as part of the 13th Annual City Hall Holiday Music Series on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at City Hall in Winston-Salem, N.C. This is director Carol Earnhardt’s final holiday performance with Glenn, as she is retiring at the end of the school year.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Abigail Trogdon holds "44", one of the 73 dogs that came in to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter on Wednesday. Trogdon will be fostering the dog while permanent adoptions are set up.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Airy’s D.J. Joyce (22) blocks a punt by Tarboro’s Omarion Lewis (7) in the second half of the NCHSAA 1-A State Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 20-7.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Mount Airy siblings Landon Gallimore (2, left) and Ian Gallimore (15) celebrate after the Granite Bears’ 20-7 victory over Tarboro in the NCHSAA 1-A State Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
David Bishop gets a kiss from Mellow during the gradation ceremony of the PAW Alliance New Leash on Life program, Dec. 14, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson shares a laugh with city council member Annette Scippio during a retirement celebration for Thompson on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal