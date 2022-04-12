Their ancestor treated the sick and wounded in a concentration camp. NC father, son make sure his story isn't lost.

On Jan. 6, 1943, the Feast of the Epiphany, Vojtech Sailer, a doctor from the Czechoslovakian village of Podebrady was arrested by the Gestapo and thrown into a Nazi concentration camp for his role in supporting the Czech resistance.

Because of his medical expertise, Sailer was chosen to become the camp doctor, treating the wounds and ailments of political prisoners. Routinely tortured and beaten, Jewish prisoners were denied regular medical care, though Sailer managed to treat many of them secretly.

Sailer endured a nightmarish existence in the prison camp, which was in the town of Terezin, about 30 miles north of Prague. At that time, Terezin had been turned into a Jewish ghetto, where Jews were sent temporarily before being deported to Auschwitz and other extermination camps.

Through the window of the camp infirmary, Sailer watched guards form a circle around the Jewish prisoners and command them to run. As they ran, the guards beat them with clubs, lassos, blackjacks and other weapons. Any prisoner who fell was immediately pummeled to a bloody pulp.

When the guards grew tired of this game, they gave weapons to the prisoners and ordered them to beat each other, which they did with little strength or conviction.

They were then ordered to stand in front of a fire hydrant and keep their faces aimed toward the spray of water, causing some to bleed from the force.

Sent to Nuremberg for trial in 1945, Sailer was released and returned to Podebrady where he practiced medicine in what was then communist Czechoslovakia.

His experience in Terezin, where 2,600 prisoners died, remained with him, and in 1972, he published a memoir “Doctor in Terezin,” which was published in Czech.

Mindful of how history can distort the past, Sailer dedicated the book to young people for a specific reason — so that the story of those who suffered and died for the liberation of Czechoslovakia never be forgotten.

A sobering, eyewitness testimony to the horrors of the Holocaust, the book did not create much of a splash upon release. Sailer’s story may well have been lost if not for the efforts of three generations of Sailers, including his grandson, Voyta, a doctor who lives in Lewisville, and his great-grandson, Nicholas, who grew up in the area and now lives in Raleigh.

In 2020, 75 years after the end of World War II, Voyta and Nicholas Sailer published the first English version of “Doctor in Terezin,” completing a years’ long, painstaking effort to keep alive the story of Vojtech Sailer and his hope that the atrocities of the war never be forgotten.

The project brought father and son together to remember a man that Voyta barely knew and Nicholas never met.

“It gave me a proud gratitude for how my great-grandfather stepped up in a moment of history where it would have been sufficient for him to just get through it,” Nicholas said. “He did more than that. He made the lives of a lot of prisoners a lot better. And he took risks, especially with the German authorities.”

Voyta’s father, Vojtech Sailer Jr., also a doctor, left Czechoslovakia in the 1960s and eventually settled in Columbia, S.C., via Ethiopia and Texas.

“Dad got the idea he wanted to publish the book in English, and he set off to translate it himself,” Voyta Sailer said.

Publishers rejected the English-language version of the book, in part because it the translation was quite clunky, Voyta Sailer said.

After the rejection, the manuscript was filed away among papers. At some point, Voyta’s father began to suffer from dementia, and he could not remember where he put it.

The manuscript appeared lost.

“About five or six years ago, we started moving stuff out of his office and found it,” Voyta Sailer said. “So I got ahold of it and knew right away I wanted it to be put in on a computer document.”

The idea was to publish the manuscript as Voyta’s father had translated it.

That’s when Voyta’s son, Nicholas urged him to think again.

“He kept on me to change some of it,” Voyta said. “The Czech and English grammar is almost opposite. You say it one way in Czech and it’s the opposite in English. And my father wrote English in a very Czech way.”

Nicholas, a video producer, saw the value in polishing the translation, a process he knew would be a labor-intensive project but necessary to strengthen the story.

“We realized that preserving it in this way and creating a language that was more accessible would be a significant thing,” Nicholas said.

Getting the language right meant occasionally consulting with Czech friends. After a while, Nicholas better understood the rhythm of his grandfather’s odd Czech-to-English translation.

With Voyta’s wife, Laura, handling the typing, the English translation of “Doctor in Terezin” took nearly two years to complete.

Both Voyta and Nicholas knew something of Vojtech Sailer’s work in the prison camp but translating the book gave them a deeper appreciation of his heroism. For instance, in some cases he and other members of the medical team would bandage a healthy Jewish prisoner’s face to make it appear he had an infectious skin disease, excusing him from a work day.

In another case, Sailer went above and beyond his duty to treat mange on the dog of the camp’s infamously brutal commander, Heinrich Jockel. Though resentful he was forced to spend so much energy on the dog, Sailer knew that “if the dog got cured, Jockel’s satisfaction might show on behalf of the infirmary and in the long run meant a gain for the prisoners.”

Sailer later testified against Jockel, who was found guilty for the mistreatment and murder of prisoners and was executed by hanging in 1946.

Besides preserving the history of a family member, Voyta and Nicholas see the value in telling Vojtech Sailer’s story in an age the facts of the Holocaust are denied or distorted in half-baked conspiracy theories.

Voyta drew parallels between Vladimir Putin’s push to invade Ukraine with the Adolf Hitler-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. In both cases, a despot instigated war to try to overtake an independent country based on historic ties.

“Over the last 10 years and over the next 10 years, the people who experienced World War II are passing on,” Nicholas said. “This makes you realize that stories of this nature are becoming more and more important and are taking on a different kind of significance. Hopefully, this story joins a chorus of memories and accounts that shape an accurate picture of what happened.”

Voyta and his wife, Laura, spent a day in Terezin a few years ago, and found Vojtech Sailer’s name listed on a plaque.

“Talk about emotional,” Laura said. “It was powerful.”

Nicholas visited Terezin about 10 years ago, before he understood the depths of this great-grandfather’s story.

One day, he hopes to return with his father and retrace some of his great-grandfather’s footsteps along the Ohre River.

“In a delightful and unexpected way, this brought us closer together,” Nicholas said. “It allowed us to see the things we have in common, which is our heritage.”

