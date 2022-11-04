Their lucky day? Giant lottery jackpot stirs interest in person and online

To the occasional player, the line wrapping around Carlton’s Tanglewood Wednesday loomed as something of a deterrent.

The jackpot for the multi-state Powerball drawing had swollen to a mind-boggling $1.2 billion — it would top $1.5 billion by Friday — and Carlton’s, a perennial top five lottery retailer in North Carolina, was poised to capitalize.

Extra clerks worked extra shifts selling tickets at an otherworldly pace.

“We had two lines all the way to the back of the store Wednesday night, and cars lined up in the parking lot,” said Megan Messick, a store manager.

The diehards and determined dreamers would purchase tickets, line or no line. But the spontaneous and the occasionals, those who wouldn’t shell out without a galactic longshot chance at generational wealth, might have been deterred.

But unbeknownst to many players, a workaround sat in the palm of their hands: a smartphone app operated by the North Carolina Education Lottery available for instant download.

Whether that’s keeping up with the times or another step in the inexorable march to Gomorrah resides in the eyes of the ticket beholder.

Changing rules

Way back in the months leading up to the 2005 vote that finally allowed North Carolina to recoup some of the millions in lottery proceeds soaked up by neighboring states, critics warned that a day might come when the push for sales (and increased revenue) might outstrip all else.

Opponents and skeptics in the Legislature tried without much success to put limits on the lottery in terms of the amounts spent to promote it, where (and how) tickets might be sold and proceeds could be spent.

And to the surprise of no one, hard and fast rules for spending morphed into mere guidelines easily ignored by lawmakers.

The most glaring came in the way money is allocated. For example, the original law specified that 35 percent of the proceeds “shall be” spent on school construction, class-size reduction and scholarship.

In 2007, though, the General Assembly quietly amended that to read 35 percent “to the extent practicable.”

By 2013, the allocation dropped to 28 percent; in 2021, it hovered around 26 percent.

Of course, sales have increased as well. The real tell, whether legislators consciously lowered spending for K-12 education with the influx of lottery revenue, is open to debate, interpretation and hair-splitting.

We do know that then-Gov. Bev Perdue — ironically the tie-breaking vote to pass the lottery in the state Senate in 2005 when she was lieutenant governor —diverted $50 million in lottery proceeds during the recession to the general fund, a move that shined a bright light on the revamped “guidelines.”

None of that came as a surprise at Carlton’s Friday afternoon. “They were always going to do whatever they wanted to do,” said one player while picking her numbers.

The issue of the day was the mind-blowing jackpot that grew with each ticket purchased — no matter the method of sale.

'Personal touch'

So far, at least at Carlton’s, the emergence of tech-savvy ways to buy lottery tickets hasn’t been a major cause for concern.

“Not really,” Messick said. “People would prefer the personal touch and having somebody explain (how to play).”

The steady line midday Friday and the revenue recorded in Raleigh back that up. “We’re the number two retailer in the state,” she said.

Indeed, Carlton’s Tanglewood sold $5.2 million in lottery tickets last year trailing only Calabash Food & Fuel — a gross sounding combination — in Brunswick County, which recorded nearly $6.7 million.

(Fairway One Stop No. 21 on Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro was fourth with $4.15 million in sales.)

Still, online and app sales represent an opportunity for growth.

The N.C. Education Lottery started allowing online purchases in 2013 via its website for certain games and put out the mobile app in March 2015.

(Who knew? Not me. But then again, I still use a paper calendar and wear a wristwatch.)

“Consumers expect that (online options) and enjoy the convenience apps can offer,” wrote Van Denton, the communications director for the lottery.

So far, 415,000 downloads of the lottery app via Apple and another 53,000 of the Android version have been recorded by lottery officials.

Since July 1, Denton wrote, some $23.5 million of online sales for four games that draw numbers have come through phone apps.

With annual sales in the state topping $3.8 billion, that’s but a spit in the fiscal ocean.

Increasing sales by whatever method — and with that a chance to avoid lines for the stupid large jackpots — is up to the folks who run the N.C. Education Lottery.

Figuring out how to spend it — or changing laws to suit political rather than educational needs — that’s up to governors who propose budgets and legislators who carve them up.