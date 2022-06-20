There have been four shootings in Winston-Salem since Saturday afternoon

Since Saturday afternoon, Winston-Salem Police have investigated four incidents of people being shot at in their vehicles. Four people were injured, although one was hurt not by gunfire, but in a car crash caused by the shooting.

The most recent shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Muddy Creek Court at 12:20 a.m. Monday. David Morales-Noyola, 18, was shot once in the back and was found in the back seat of a car, the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

According to police, he was shot at 338 Barnes Road, Trailer 75, at a gathering with friends. Unknown suspects drove by and fired multiple rounds, hitting the victim.

He is in critical, but stable, condition, police said.

On Sunday, police reported a shooting at 2:30 a.m. near Interstate 40.

Jair Cueva Aparicio, 31, and a teenage passenger were shot at in their car as they were traveling from the area around Silas Creek Parkway and Buchanan Street. Aparicio drove the vehicle to Interstate 40 at U.S. 52 where he was unable to continue, according to police.

He is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police, the other passenger was not injured.

At 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report that a man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Israel Gustavo Franco-Gomez, 21, was shot in a car near Thomasville Road and Waughtown Street, police said.

At 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to a report of a vehicle being shot into and crashing near Clemmonsville Road on Interstate 40 eastbound.

Police said the vehicle had been wrecked and damaged from the gunshots, but that the person inside had not been shot. However, the victim, whose name has not yet been released, faces life-threatening injuries from the crash, according to the police.

The police department did not respond Monday to questions about whether officers have any leads in their investigations of these shootings.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

