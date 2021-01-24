These six will be considered for seat on school board

On Tuesday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is expected to decide who should fill a seat that has been vacant since Barbara Burke stepped down to serve on the Winston-Salem City Council.

Rather than appoint a new member, as it did the last two times a seat became vacant, the board asked candidates to submit applications that included questions on reopening schools and diversity.

Eight candidates applied to the be on the board, with two candidates Nate French and Alfred Harvey, ineligible because they do not live in the district that Burke represented, District 1, which covers the urban core. Besides a residential requirement, the new candidate must also be a Democrat.

The board will discuss the applications on Tuesday then name the new member, who will then be sworn in at the Feb. 9 work session.

Here's a brief look at the seven qualifying candidates in alphabetical order:

Alex Bohannon

Bohannon, who has the endorsement of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, ran unsuccessfully for the school board in 2018. A graduate of Parkland High School and Elon University, Bohannon is a Diversity Compliance Specialist for the city of Winston-Salem.