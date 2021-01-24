These six will be considered for seat on school board

On Tuesday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is expected to decide who should fill a seat that has been vacant since Barbara Burke stepped down to serve on the Winston-Salem City Council.
Rather than appoint a new member, as it did the last two times a seat became vacant, the board asked candidates to submit applications that included questions on reopening schools and diversity.
Eight candidates applied to the be on the board, with two candidates Nate French and Alfred Harvey, ineligible because they do not live in the district that Burke represented, District 1, which covers the urban core. Besides a residential requirement, the new candidate must also be a Democrat.
The board will discuss the applications on Tuesday then name the new member, who will then be sworn in at the Feb. 9 work session.
Here's a brief look at the seven qualifying candidates in alphabetical order:
Alex Bohannon
Bohannon, who has the endorsement of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, ran unsuccessfully for the school board in 2018. A graduate of Parkland High School and Elon University, Bohannon is a Diversity Compliance Specialist for the city of Winston-Salem.
Asked to list his top three priorities in the school board application, Bohannon listed contending with COVID-19; literacy and cultural infusion.
Amaris Carr
Carr taught physics and physical science in the local school district for 14 years before moving into supply chain management as a data analyst. She has a masters degree in education and a masters of business administration from Wake Forest University.
Her three top priorities are the responsible allocation of funds; building trust with stakeholders; and supporting safe learning environments for all students.
Staci Denton
Denton has been involved in the school system as an employee and volunteer and has a child in the exceptional children's program. A graduate of UNC Greensboro, she recently worked at the The Special Children's Center.
Her top priorities are more inclusion for children with "non-typical abilities," implementing changes to assist children in underserved communities; and attracting qualified leaders, teachers and staff for the long term.
Robert Durrah
Durrah is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who serves as secretary of the Forsyth County Board of Elections. He has a background in consulting and has worked as a math substitute teacher in the school district. Durrah has a doctorate degree in education from the University of Chicago.
His top three priorities are protecting the health of students and staff from COVID-19; hiring the next superintendent; and bolstering student performance during COVID-19.
Chenita Barber Johnson
Johnson has the endorsement of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, which will carry some weight when the board makes its decision. A four-time candidate in previous school board races, Johnson is the co-founder of the Coalition for Equity in Public Education. Johnson is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University.
Her top three priorities are assessing the school choice program; making school safe during the COVID-19 pandemic; and helping online instruction and learning during COVID-19, particularly for those students in District 1.
Morticia "Tee-Tee" Parmon
Parmon, who finished the term of Vivian Burke on the Winston-Salem City Council, has been endorsed by the Young Democrats of Forsyth County. She works as the government and community relations manager for the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Parmon also has certificates in early childhood learning and is a certified medical technician.
Her top three priorities are providing a great education to all students; building a new Ashley Elementary School; and making sure a new football stadium is built for students at Reynolds High School.
