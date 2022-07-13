These UNCSA alumni (and others) are nominated for Emmy Awards

Eight alumni of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts were nominated Tuesday for Emmy awards on some of the most popular television programs of the year.

Nominees include graduates of UNCSA’s schools of Filmmaking, Drama, Dance, and Design and Production.

In addition, several UNCSA alumni have connections to shows that received nominations in multiple categories.

Jake Lacy, School of Drama, 2008, is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role as Shane Patton in HBO’s “White Lotus," which received a total of 20 nominations, including outstanding limited series.

Margaret Qualley, High School Dance, is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role as Alex in Netflix’s “Maid." The show was nominated in two additional categories, including outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie.

Tiffany Little Canfield, School of Drama 2000, is nominated for outstanding casting for a comedy series for Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building." The series had a total of 17 nominations, including outstanding comedy series.

Will Files, School of Film, 2002, is nominated in two categories for Netflix’s “Stranger Things." His nominations include outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour) and outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour), both for the "Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" episode. The show received a total of 13 nominations, including outstanding drama series.

Michael Brake, School of Film, 1997, is nominated for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half hour) and animation for HBO’s “Barry," "Starting Now" episode. The show was nominated in multiple categories including outstanding comedy series.

Akira Fukasawa, School of Film, 2016, is nominated for outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour) for the "Sanctified" episode of Netflix’s “Ozark." The series was nominated in 13 categories including outstanding drama series.

Jane Rizzo, School of Film, 1998, is nominated for outstanding single-camera picture editing for a drama series for the episode "Chiantishire" of HBO’s “Succession." The series led nominations overall, tallying a total of 25.

Nathaniel Park, School of Film, 2005, is nominated for outstanding main title design for his work as lead editor as part of a team for Apple TV+'s "Pachinko."

Among other UNCSA alumni working on Emmy nominated shows:

Cynthia Darlow, Drama class of 1970, plays Mrs. Moskowitz in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which was nominated in 12 categories including outstanding comedy series.

Brett Gelman, School of Drama, 1999, who is a regular cast member on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which picked up 13 nominations including outstanding drama series.

Hunter Schafer, High School Visual Arts, 2017, plays series regular Jules in HBO’s “Euphoria,” which picked up 16 nominations, including outstanding drama series.

Tim Guinee, Drama class of 1985, honorary doctorate in 2017 and School of Drama, 2018, appeared in numerous episodes of Netflix’s “Inventing Anna," which is nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series.

Ashley Austin Morris, School of Drama, 2007; T. Oliver Reid, School of Music, 1993; Quincy Dunn-Baker, School of Drama, 2005; and Freddie Lee Bennett, School of Drama, 2006, also made appearances throughout "Inventing Anna."

Chris Parnell, School of Drama, 1989, voices Jerry Smith’s character on “Rick and Morty,” which is nominated for outstanding animated program.

On "Ozark," which picked up 13 nominations, Jeremiah Cullen, School of Film, 2014, works as an assistant production coordinator and Victoria Rupert, School of Film, 2017, is a production assistant.

Awards in the entertainment categories will be presented Monday, Sept. 12, in a ceremony to be broadcast on NBC and streamed live on Peacock. The Creative Arts portion will take place the prior weekend, Sept. 3-4.