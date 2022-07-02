 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

They thought this was a fish kill on an NC lake. Bizarre scene was actually caused by thousands of molting flies.

  • 0
Mayfly

While the green swath may look like an algal bloom, the Yadkin Riverkeeper found it to be the casings of thousands of molted mayflies at High Rock Lake in Lexington.

 Photo by Edgar Miller

On Thursday, Yadkin Riverkeeper responded to a homeowner off of High Rock Lake reporting what appeared to be either a fish kill or a harmful algal bloom in the lake. An investigation showed that, instead, the sight was caused by thousands of mayflies molting and leaving behind their casings.

Edgar Miller, the executive director of Yadkin Riverkeeper, explained that this is a natural, normal process in the mayfly lifecycle, though it is unclear whether it is normal for it to happen at this scale. Miller said that, from a distance, the scene looked like a large layer of aquatic vegetation. When he saw it close up, it began to look like small minnows that were dead. Despite that, it was determined that these were, in fact, the casings of a type of mayfly.

Mayfly

While the green swath may look like an algal bloom, the Yadkin Riverkeeper found it to be the casings of thousands of molted mayflies at High Rock Lake in Lexington.

Andrew Pitner, a water quality supervisor with the Mooresville Regional Office of the N.C. Division of Water Resources, said they have received similar reports in the past of “hatches” on High Rock Lake, although it is unclear whether the size of the hatches is similar in scale to the one currently on the lake.

People are also reading…

Mayflies

Thousands of mayflies were found together at High Rock Lake in Lexington.

The Mooresville Regional Office sent staff out to check the water quality and investigate the situation on Thursday, eventually deciding it did not impact the quality of the water.

Mayflies

While the green swath may look like an algal bloom, the Yadkin Riverkeeper found it to be the casings of thousands of mayflies at High Rock Lake in Lexington.

"(I am) happy folks are concerned about the water quality," said Pitner, "and glad it turned out to be more of a natural process than a fish kill."

336-727-7429

koglesby@wsjournal.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert