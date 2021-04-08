They're down: Former Cloverdale Apartments are gone from Winston-Salem as another project progresses

The old Cloverdale Apartments in Ardmore are gone, but work continues on a redevelopment plan that calls for a new apartment complex to rise on the site.
By the spring of 2022, developers hope to have the new complex completed on the site, located between Cloverdale Avenue and Queen Street in Ardmore.
Lomax Construction of Colfax, the general contractor, has put a work trailer on one side of the property. Work continues to clear the debris from the demolition of the apartments, which were built in the late 1940s.
In February, Matthew Rankin, the chief executive and president of Carlisle Residential Properties, said plans call for a complex containing 220 apartments to replace the 160 torn down.
The old buildings had two stories, but the new ones will be three- and four-story buildings. There will be seven apartment buildings on the site, along with a clubhouse, a salt-water swimming pool, outdoor grills, poolside cabanas and a fitness center and yoga studio.
The complex will have private parking garages and elevators in the buildings. Apartments will be 890 to 1,564 square feet, with two penthouse plans offering 1,763 square feet.
Rent will start at around $1,000 per month. In the former apartments, rent was around $700 per month.
The old apartments were built after the end of World War II to accommodate an increased need for housing.
Carlisle is the property manager. The complex ownership will stay in families of the original developers, Burke Wilson, Reuben Wilson and Jack Covington. Those three men were the founders of Wilson-Covington Construction.
A sister complex to the original Cloverdale Apartments, Ardmore Terrace, still stands on the north side of Cloverdale Avenue and will remain as-is for now.
Some of the big oaks and other trees on the Cloverdale Apartments site will remain and cast their shade on the new development.
Developers say the new apartments will have open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and other features.
