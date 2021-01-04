Think twice before picking up a gun. Decisions carry consequences.

Naturally, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was quick to offer the standard response.

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” Abbott said in a statement. “I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect.”

Thoughts, prayers and cops. That’s about all we can expect of the politicians, I guess.

But the more telling (and brutally honest) comment — the one that keeps you up at 3 a.m. — came from the local sheriff.

“They did everything we would tell them to do; they were carrying,” said Sheriff Larry Smith of Smith County. “But the thing about it is, and I don’t want to get off into it, but if you are going to carry a firearm, you got to be willing to use it.

“I don’t want to be second-guessing the pastor by any means,” the sheriff said before continuing to do just that. “You got a much younger person, a more agile person.”

For sure a coincidence, but on Saturday, long before the middle-of-the-night news briefing, I happened to think about another younger, more agile person. We’d left Costco and driven past a strip of shops where Long Jeweler’s once did a nice business.