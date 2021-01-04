Think twice before picking up a gun. Decisions carry consequences.

Shortly after 3 a.m. probably isn’t the best time to be bathed in the soft glow of a smart phone — not sure if that’s a sign of advancing age, gadget-dependence, an occupational hazard or some combination of the three — but a screen was open, a news feed rolling and a mind was left reeling.
Pastor killed, 2 injured in Texas church shooting.
Tragic, and yet not terribly surprising. Nobody thinks twice about seeing off-duty, uniformed cops standing watch over Sunday services. Not since November 2017 when 26 God-fearing folk were massacred in a different church in Texas.
Sunday’s killing — only the latest, and certainly not the last — stood out for another reason. The pastor was killed with his own gun after a suspect disarmed him.
What happened
The short version of another sad story has it that the pastor, no doubt spooked by the massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and driven by a desire to protect his flock, came upon a man hiding in a bathroom stall about 9 a.m. Sunday.
He pulled his legal concealed weapon and ordered the man to the ground. But when the pastor began speaking to his wife, the man snatched the pastor’s gun and shot him with it. Two others were injured.
The 21-year-old suspect fled in the pastor’s truck and was captured later. He’s been charged with capital murder.
Naturally, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was quick to offer the standard response.
“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” Abbott said in a statement. “I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect.”
Thoughts, prayers and cops. That’s about all we can expect of the politicians, I guess.
But the more telling (and brutally honest) comment — the one that keeps you up at 3 a.m. — came from the local sheriff.
“They did everything we would tell them to do; they were carrying,” said Sheriff Larry Smith of Smith County. “But the thing about it is, and I don’t want to get off into it, but if you are going to carry a firearm, you got to be willing to use it.
“I don’t want to be second-guessing the pastor by any means,” the sheriff said before continuing to do just that. “You got a much younger person, a more agile person.”
For sure a coincidence, but on Saturday, long before the middle-of-the-night news briefing, I happened to think about another younger, more agile person. We’d left Costco and driven past a strip of shops where Long Jeweler’s once did a nice business.
There, in November 2015, a shopkeeper named Phillip Long shot and killed a twice-convicted armed robber who’d threatened at gunpoint Long’s family and customers during an attempted robbery in broad daylight.
“He was standing right there with a gun pointed right at my face,” Long said about a week afterward. “All I saw was a gun barrel. As soon as I saw him, I pulled the trigger.”
Both the pastor and the merchant acted legally and in self-defense. One man lived, and one died.
'Be aware'
No judgment or second-guessing here, just presenting tragic facts that merit careful consideration.
“I want people to be aware and take care of themselves,” Long said in ‘15. “They need to be armed and protect themselves. If I didn’t have anything, (the robber) might have killed us all and taken everything I’ve worked my whole life for.”
Contrast that with another local high-profile gun incident that made a brief ripple in the nation’s news feeds.
A weapons-obsessed mope named Daniel Ray Brown had his concealed-carry rights stripped by a Superior Court judge after being convicted of firing a gun at Hanes Mall in March 2016 after poking his nose in a “fight” that wasn’t his.
Brown saw two black men chasing a white guy across the parking lot and leaped to the most racist (and worst possible) conclusion. He pulled a gun, fired a warning shot into the ground and caused a massive police response.
Turns out that the two black men were group-home workers trying to get control of a mentally ill client who’d run away.
Whoops.
Officer J.R. Huffman, a veteran Winston-Salem cop, summed up the situation best in a sound-bite for the ages captured on body-cam audio.
“Where’d you get a concealed carry license from? Kmart?” he said on a recording played in court.
At first glance, these incidents — all of them tragic in differing degrees — have nothing in common.
A preacher killed with his own gun in Texas, a merchant forced to take a life in self-defense and a hero-wannabe firing wildly while interfering in a situation he completely misread are very, very different.
Except this: Each involved a legal weapon. And responsible gun owners would be wise to think deeply about each before slipping a semi-automatic into a holster or stashing a loaded 12-gauge within arm’s reach.
336-727-7481