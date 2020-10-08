Thinking of trick-or-treating for Halloween? Health officials say avoid going door-to-door

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said people should plan now on ways to protect themselves and others this Halloween.
The state has Halloween safety options that the city is urging people to check out before the holiday comes.
And going door-to-door in the traditional way shouldn't be attempted, health officials are saying.
"The pandemic is still with us," Joines said. "And as much as we wish it were over, we can’t afford to let down our guard. I urge everyone who intends to observe Halloween to look at these guidelines and take steps to ensure the safety of themselves, of our local children, and of others who could be at risk.”
If people do show up at your door, health officials are suggesting ways for people to avoid contact. Residents can gently toss candy into bags, or use a "candy chute" or tube to pass candy from the porch to children waiting 6 feet away.
Here are the higher-risk activities that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that people avoid:
- Traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door, or children taking candy from a shared bucket.
- Trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
- Crowded indoor costume parties.
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment.
On the other hand, health officials have another list of what they call lower-risk activities. They include:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of one's household and displaying them.
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with neighbors or friends outside while keeping a safe distance of at least 6 feet.
- Doing an outdoor scavenger hunt where children are given a list of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk around. But children should stay in their own household groups.
- A virtual Halloween costume contest.
- A Halloween movie night for people you live with.
- A scavenger hunt trick-or-treat search with one's household members in or around the home rather than going door to door.
Then there are other activities considered to be of moderate risk for transmission of COVID-19. They include:
- No- or low-touch trick-or-treating.
- Individually-wrapped goodie bags for families to grab and go at a safe distance, such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of the yard. But make sure you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds both before and after preparing goodie bags.
- Place individual pieces of candy spaced out on a table for people to take themselves.
- The candy chute or gentle toss mentioned above.
- Reverse trick or treat, where children dress in their costumes and stay at their house or front door, with friends or neighbors walking or driving by to drop off candy.
- A small group costume parade as long as people maintain 6 feet of distance.
- An outdoor costume party where people wear protective masks and stay more than six feet apart.
- An outdoor Halloween movie night with local family or friends as long as spaced at least 6 feet apart.
Note that if you do the movie, health experts say, you'll need to have people even further apart from each other if you expect them to be screaming.
