Thinking of trick-or-treating for Halloween? Health officials say avoid going door-to-door

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said people should plan now on ways to protect themselves and others this Halloween.

The state has Halloween safety options that the city is urging people to check out before the holiday comes.

And going door-to-door in the traditional way shouldn't be attempted, health officials are saying.

"The pandemic is still with us," Joines said. "And as much as we wish it were over, we can’t afford to let down our guard. I urge everyone who intends to observe Halloween to look at these guidelines and take steps to ensure the safety of themselves, of our local children, and of others who could be at risk.”

If people do show up at your door, health officials are suggesting ways for people to avoid contact. Residents can gently toss candy into bags, or use a "candy chute" or tube to pass candy from the porch to children waiting 6 feet away.

Here are the higher-risk activities that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that people avoid: