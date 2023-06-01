A third man pleaded guilty Thursday in the 2018 shooting death of Kenneth Kelly in Kernersville, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said.

Jacob Michael Townsend, 22, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery, and he received a sentence of nine to 13 years in prison. He was arrested on Aug. 3, 2018 in New York City.

Prosecutors said Townsend and two other men went to Kelly’s Kernersville home on June 23, 2018 to buy illegal drugs from him after he had advertised the sale on social media. The meeting escalated to a robbery in which the suspects shot Kelly in front of his fiancee and two teenage family members inside the home at Lake Park Apartments on Century Boulevard.

Kelly died from his injuries at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

The other two suspects, Sajae Woodley, 22, and Justin Noland, 24, pleaded guilty to the same charges last month. Both received active prison sentences of six to 10 years in prison.

The N.C. Highway Patrol arrested Woodley in Lincolnton on Aug. 1, 2018 while making a traffic stop. Noland was arrested on the same day as Townsend in Kernersville.