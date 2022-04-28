Third person charged in connection with Fish Hut slaying

A third person has been charged in connection with a slaying that left a man dead at the Fish Hut Arcade business on South Main Street on April 13.

On Thursday, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Winston-Salem Police Department charged Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem with first degree murder in the death of Arthur Little at the Fish Hut.

Baldwin was held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. She has a first appearance in court scheduled for Friday.

The Fish Hut is at 3500 S. Main St. around 4:40 p.m. on April 13, police went to the business on a report of a shooting. When they got there, police found Little inside, unresponsive and having apparently been shot. Emergency responders determined that Little had died at the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital with a leg injury suffered during the same incident. Police have not revealed his name.

An investigation showed that Little and another man got into an argument that turned into a fight inside the business. During the fight, multiple shots were fired.

On April 15, police charged Winston-Salem resident Reginald Anthony Williams, 25, with murder. He was placed in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed.

The same day, Nautica Shanice Baldwin, 26, of Winston-Salem, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was placed in the jail with bond set at $25,000, but was no longer in the jail on Thursday.

Little's death was the 13th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem, compared to eight by that time in 2021.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

