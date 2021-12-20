This holiday, almost as many North Carolinians are expected to travel as before the pandemic

North Carolinians are projected to travel at close to pre-pandemic levels over the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, according to AAA Carolinas.

However, AAA Carolinas officials cautioned that concerns about the spread of COVID-19's delta variant, and arrival in force of the omicron variant, could lead some potential travelers to cancel their plans.

About 3.17 million residents are expected to travel more than 50 miles one way between Thursday and Jan. 2.

That's 4.2% less than the 3.4 million who made a trip during the 2019 holiday season. But it's up 35% from 2020.

"Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic," said Debbie Haas, vice president of AAA — The Auto Club Group.

"With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year."

About 2.89 million North Carolinians are projected to drive to their holiday destinations, while 162,182 are expected to fly and 112,377 to take other transportation, such as buses or trains.