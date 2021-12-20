This holiday, almost as many North Carolinians are expected to travel as before the pandemic

North Carolinians are projected to travel at close to pre-pandemic levels over the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, according to AAA Carolinas.
However, AAA Carolinas officials cautioned that concerns about the spread of COVID-19's delta variant, and arrival in force of the omicron variant, could lead some potential travelers to cancel their plans.
About 3.17 million residents are expected to travel more than 50 miles one way between Thursday and Jan. 2.
That's 4.2% less than the 3.4 million who made a trip during the 2019 holiday season. But it's up 35% from 2020.
"Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic," said Debbie Haas, vice president of AAA — The Auto Club Group.
"With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year."
About 2.89 million North Carolinians are projected to drive to their holiday destinations, while 162,182 are expected to fly and 112,377 to take other transportation, such as buses or trains.
Regular unleaded gasoline prices have declined about 5 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.
However, prices remain near the highest level since 2013 for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
The state average was $1.94 per gallon during the Christmas-New Year's period in 2020 and at $2.41 in 2019.
According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest gas prices in Winston-Salem on Monday are $2.79 a gallon at Sam’s Club at 930 Hanes Mall Blvd. and $3.05 at Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd.
The lowest price in the Winston-Salem region was in Thomasville, where the Pantry Shop at National Highway is at $2.76 per gallon.
The N.C. Transportation Department is suspending most construction activity along major highways to keep lanes open for holiday travel.
The work along interstates, U.S. routes and key N.C. routes is expected to shut down from Thursday morning through Dec. 27.
Work that does not impact travel lanes will continue for some projects.
Travel warnings
Haas said North Carolinians traveling out of state, as well as out of the country, "should pay careful attention to COVID-19 travel requirements."
"The requirements to enter different countries may vary by destination and over time. Americans should be aware that new rules require them to provide a negative COVID-19 test within a day before re-entering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status."
Local and state public health officials have warned repeatedly that the current surge in COVID-19 cases is connected in part to family gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday period, as well as colder weather leading people to spend more time indoors.
Forsyth County health director Joshua Swift said Thursday he expects the county's number of new COVID-19 cases to remain elevated through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays — and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, who is retiring Dec. 31 as state health secretary, continues to recommend getting tested for COVID-19 two to three days before traveling to a family or public gathering and getting tested again once back home.
Among the testing options in Winston-Salem:
Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Thomas Denny, chief operating officer for the Duke (University) Human Vaccine Institute, said Thursday that "if you’re living in an area that is very low prevalence of infection, and everyone is staying within that area and not traveling … your likelihood of infection is reduced."
"But, if you’re living in a high-prevalent zone, or you’re traveling amongst a number of high-prevalent zones, and you’re coming together in groups and you have people who are not vaccinated, the likelihood increases."
