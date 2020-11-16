 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'This is racism,' say community leaders pushing for answers after officer tackled teenager
0 comments
featured

'This is racism,' say community leaders pushing for answers after officer tackled teenager

{{featured_button_text}}
Ministers

Bishop Todd Fulton, Social Justice Committee Co-Chairman of the Minister's Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, speaks at a press conference Monday in the wake of a video that recently came to light. It shows a Winston-Salem Police officer detaining a teenage girl on Nov. 7 in Winston-Salem.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, joined by North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, on Monday condemned a white police officer's actions in taking down a Black teenage girl. The run-in occurred Nov. 7 during an investigation into a break-in at a vacant house on Hartford Street.

Bishop Todd Fulton, who co-chairs the social justice committee of the ministers' group, said the incident, which was captured on video by an observer, "is a major issue of police brutality," and pledged to keep pushing for answers from Winston-Salem police about the encounter between police and a group of teenagers.

Adams said that, as a Black woman, she is "tired of us always having to come and ask, or say, or want to know how did this happen," Adams said. "We all know how this happens. This is racism, y'all."

Adams went on to say that if the teenagers had been white or if the incident had occurred in a white neighborhood like Buena Vista, the encounter between the police and the teenagers would not have turned out as it did.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police Chief Catrina Thompson on Sunday identified the officer in the case as Zacharie K. Jones, a five-year veteran of the police force, and said Jones would be placed in an administrative position while the incident is investigated.

Earnest Sides, who spoke during the Ministers' Conference event on Monday, has identified the girl in the video as his daughter, Shakayla Davis-Sides, who is 15.

The girl was among a group of teens that police stopped as they investigated the break-in. Jones asked the girl her name and she refused to give it. The video shows Jones approaching the girl and reaching for her. As the girl backed off and began to run, Jones can be seen chasing and tackling her.

Sides said his daughter is an honor roll student at Reagan High School and that she now has back and shoulder pain for which she is getting medical treatment.

Sides said that while Jones may have been the one shown in the video tackling his daughter, other police officers caused her pain during the arrest as they had knees on her back .

The Ministers' Conference speakers said that Sides is not pushing for the dismissal of any police officer, but that the group would be standing behind the Sides family as the investigation moves forward and more facts are known.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News