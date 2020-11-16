'This is racism,' say community leaders pushing for answers after officer tackled teenager

The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, joined by North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, on Monday condemned a white police officer's actions in taking down a Black teenage girl. The run-in occurred Nov. 7 during an investigation into a break-in at a vacant house on Hartford Street.

Bishop Todd Fulton, who co-chairs the social justice committee of the ministers' group, said the incident, which was captured on video by an observer, "is a major issue of police brutality," and pledged to keep pushing for answers from Winston-Salem police about the encounter between police and a group of teenagers.

Adams said that, as a Black woman, she is "tired of us always having to come and ask, or say, or want to know how did this happen," Adams said. "We all know how this happens. This is racism, y'all."

Adams went on to say that if the teenagers had been white or if the incident had occurred in a white neighborhood like Buena Vista, the encounter between the police and the teenagers would not have turned out as it did.

Police Chief Catrina Thompson on Sunday identified the officer in the case as Zacharie K. Jones, a five-year veteran of the police force, and said Jones would be placed in an administrative position while the incident is investigated.