This is where we are, folks. North Carolina needed a law to make it illegal for politicians to make money off their offices.

The workload, such that it is, for the honorables in Raleigh sure looks onerous.

Some 359 bills were introduced and passed the state House of Representatives. Across the way, state senators dealt with 173.

Not all became law, of course. Many went off to die slow deaths, gathering dust in various committees once they crossed over from one chamber to the other.

Some that made it to the governor’s desk were important. Necessary, even. The $25.9 billion state budget. Stronger protections for employees who blow the whistle on malfeasance. COVID relief.

Others, such as naming the bottlenose dolphin as the official state marine mammal, not so much.

Another beauty, the prize pig, was signed into law just last week by Gov. Roy Cooper. It will—hold onto your hats, folks—make it a felony for elected officials to engage in self-dealing, using their official titles to line their pockets.

Did we really need a law to spell out for city council members, county commissioners and the like not to steal?

If that’s true, the “Do Not Eat” labels affixed to those silicon gel packs are necessary after all.