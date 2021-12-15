This is where we are, folks. North Carolina needed a law to make it illegal for politicians to make money off their offices.

The workload, such that it is, for the honorables in Raleigh sure looks onerous.
Some 359 bills were introduced and passed the state House of Representatives. Across the way, state senators dealt with 173.
Not all became law, of course. Many went off to die slow deaths, gathering dust in various committees once they crossed over from one chamber to the other.
Some that made it to the governor’s desk were important. Necessary, even. The $25.9 billion state budget. Stronger protections for employees who blow the whistle on malfeasance. COVID relief.
Others, such as naming the bottlenose dolphin as the official state marine mammal, not so much.
Another beauty, the prize pig, was signed into law just last week by Gov. Roy Cooper. It will—hold onto your hats, folks—make it a felony for elected officials to engage in self-dealing, using their official titles to line their pockets.
Did we really need a law to spell out for city council members, county commissioners and the like not to steal?
If that’s true, the “Do Not Eat” labels affixed to those silicon gel packs are necessary after all.
Official corruption
This stunning new law was prompted, it would seem, by the actions of a longtime city councilman down in Rocky Mount—Gov. Cooper’s from there, by the way—who apparently figured that since he was Big Deal with a capital D, he didn’t have to pay utility bills.
Because the utilities are municipally owned and operated, the councilman got away with it for darn near 20 years, blowing off more $47,000 he’d racked up since 2003 for such things as water and sewer, electricity and natural gas.
City managers, who serve at the pleasure of elected officials, opted to look the other way and intervened when city staff attempted to cut off service or collect past due bills.
Must be nice.
The councilman claimed he’d been singled out due to race, and the entire mess landed in the Legislature, which decided the state needed a law to tell elected officials that self-dealing is wrong. The bill passed last month over significant opposition, with 52 Democrats voting against it.
Mind-boggling.
And the heck of it is, this isn’t the first time North Carolina has required a law for something so basic. Thou Shalt Not Steal … Anyone? I’d swear it’s on a Top Ten list somewhere.
The funniest—and the saddest, too—is a law passed in 2007 that took away state legislative pensions from legislators found guilty of official corruption or election fraud.
Think about that for a minute; before 2007 a politician on the take was allowed to draw state pensions that run to thousands per month—a sweet consolation prize following a stint in jail.
That law, by the way, was prompted by a vote-selling scheme involving Jim Black, then a Democratic speaker of the House, and Forsyth County’s own, longtime Republican state Rep. Mike Decker.
Decker met in 2002 with Black at an IHop off Interstate 85, and agreed to sell his vote to keep the speaker’s gavel partly in Black’s mitts for $50,000 and a used minivan. The House at the time had 61 Republicans and 59 Democrats; Decker’s party switch enabled Black to enter into a power-sharing agreement.
Both men eventually pleaded guilty to charges related to corruption and served time in federal prisons. Both kept their state pensions, too. According to the state treasurer’s office, Black draws $3,679 every month from a state legislative retirement and Decker $1,330.
To date, Black has drawn nearly $75,000 in retirement benefits and Decker more than $18,800.
Decker, a deeply religious man, was quick to accept responsibility. His defense attorney, the late David Freedman, said many times that he’d never had a more remorseful client.
“I thought I could continue to lie to the grand jury because I thought I had hidden everything,” Decker told the Carolina Journal in 2006. “Then I began to realize I had to tell the truth. I was not sleeping, was fearful and had anxiety attacks that seemed like a heart attack.
“God was chasing me.”
A close second
The runner-up in the “Is this really necessary” sweepstakes is a law several years in the making that prohibits convicted felons from running for sheriff—even if he (or she) has gone to the trouble of having a record expunged.
That law, signed by Cooper in August, applies equally to all crooks past, present and future. But it was aimed primarily at one man—Gerald Hege of Davidson County.
His flaws and moral failings, as documented in a lengthy indictment on 15 felonies including embezzlement and obstruction of justice, were legion. But give Hege his due: he was a sly and gifted politician.
His tough-on-crime schtick, which included painting jail cells pink, an office decorated to look like a bunker and a cartoonish nitrous-powered “Spider Car” capable of running in excess of 160 mph, sold in Davidson County.
And the resulting popularity ultimately afforded Hege just enough delusional hubris to think he could pull it off again. He ran in the 2010 Republican primary for sheriff as a felon and garnered 24% of the vote.
After securing an expungement—I’m not guilty, you’re guilty—he again ran in the 2018 GOP primary for sheriff.
He took another electoral hiding, earning 16% of the vote. But his mere presence on the ballot prompted legislators to enact a law banning felons, with or without expungements, from wearing a sheriff’s star.
(Hege, in case you were wondering, draws $1,500 monthly from the Local Government Employees Retirement System.)
Only in North Carolina must we ban crooks from serving at the highest levels of law enforcement, tell elected officials that it’s not OK to steal or self-deal and take away pensions if they do.
At this rate, the Legislature might have to ban dining on silicon gel packs and Tide pods.
