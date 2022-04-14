This 'little leak' on the Dash field was a shocker for grounds crew

An employee with the Winston-Salem Dash grounds crew got a face full of water last Sunday before the Dash game against the Hickory Crawdads.
Just a little leak ⛲️#milb pic.twitter.com/vsmH3I8icb— Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) April 14, 2022
He also got some attention on social media after the Dash posted the video on Twitter.
The gush of water — "just a little leak," the team Twitter post reported — resulted from a broken connector between the hose and a sprinkler, said Amanda Weaver, a Dash spokeswoman.
Cory Church, the Dash’s director of grounds, slid in face first and turned off the water, Weaver said.
Chase Cox, the employee who got the worst of the water, wasn't hurt.
"Just a face full of water and a little shock in the moment,” Weaver said.