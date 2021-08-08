This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. What do you remember? What have we learned?

Twenty years ago, terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew fought back.

The brazen, three-pronged assault left nearly 3,000 dead and the nation in turmoil.

On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, we’re asking readers to share their thoughts. What do you remember from Sept. 11 and the tumultuous days that followed? How do you think the attacks altered the country or how did they change your life personally?

We’ll publish comments online and in print the weekend of Sept. 11. Please limit responses to no more than 250 words and submit them by Sept. 3. Please include your name and city or town of residence.

Send responses to news@wsjournal.com with the subject line Sept. 11. Or mail your responses to Winston-Salem Journal newsroom, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101