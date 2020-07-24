Organizers have canceled this year's Lexington Barbecue Festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling their decision the best way to protect the public.
The festival was scheduled for Oct. 24 in downtown Lexington.
With the potential to host 100,000-plus attendees, the festival would exceed Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order that prohibits large gatherings, the organizers said in a statement on its website.
"Public safety is our ultimate priority," the statement said. "And after communication with health care officials, law enforcement entities, city officials and others, there is no safe way to plan for and manage what has become the region's largest one-day festival in Historic Uptown Lexington this year."
"We are confident that we are making the best decision to protect the public and all involved," the statement said. "In 36 years, we have never been in this situation, and we hope to learn and grow from this unfortunate circumstance."
Organizers plan to hold the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Oct. 23, 2021.
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2013
(From left) Gwinnie Smith and the reflection of the band and crowd on the bottom Tracy Thornton's steel drum as the band "Bahama Mamas" plays "Brown Eyed Girl" at stage #2 during the 2013 BBQ Festival along Main Street in Lexington, N.C., Saturday, October 26, 2013.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2013
(From left) Smoke and heatwaves fill the crisp afternoon air as Tony Wilson and Bill Tuller cook up french fries during the 2013 BBQ Festival along Main Street in Lexington, N.C., Saturday, October 26, 2013.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2013
The mammoth sandcastle art by Lexington Utilities draws a crowd during the 2013 BBQ Festival along Main Street in Lexington, N.C., Saturday, October 26, 2013.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2013
A BBQ sandwich and fries as seen during the 2013 BBQ Festival along Main Street in Lexington, N.C., Saturday, October 26, 2013.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2013
(From left) Sandye (cq) Saintsing and Tracy Thornton of the Steel Drum band "Bahama Mamas" wow the crowd at stage #2 during the 2013 BBQ Festival along Main Street in Lexington, N.C., Saturday, October 26, 2013.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2011
An estimated 150,000 people were expected to attend the 28th annual Barbecue Festival in Lexington in 2011.
JENNIFER ROTENIZER
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2011
Julia Spano, 4, of Greensboro waits patiently as artist Deanna Long draws a portrait of her at the 28th annual Lexington Barbecue Festival in 2011.
JENNIFER ROTENIZER
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2011
The 12th annual Pig Sand Sculpture at the Lexington Barbecue Festival in 2011.
JENNIFER ROTENIZER
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2011
Crowds attend the 28th annual Barbecue Festival in Lexington in 2011.
JENNIFER ROTENIZER
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2010
A barbecue sandwich ready to be eaten at Lexington's 27th annual Barbecue Festival in 2010.
LAUREN CARROLL
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2010
Crowds pack Main Street during Lexington's 27th annual Barbecue Festival in 2010.
LAUREN CARROLL
BARBECUE FESTIVAL2010
Ja'Nice Marble [cq] (left) and her mother Tandra Marble of Charlotte laugh as they eat barbecue sandwiches at Lexington's 27th annual Barbecue Festival in 2010.
LAUREN CARROLL
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2010
A sign leads festivalgoers to the deep-fried butter and bacon at Lexington's 27th annual Barbecue Festival in 2010.
LAUREN CARROLL
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2010
Festivalgoers at the Barbecue Festival check out a 1934 Chevy Sedan Delivery, among other vintage cars in 2010.
LAUREN CARROLL
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2011
Pig balloons fly overhead during Lexington's 27th annual Barbecue Festival in 2011.
LAUREN CARROLL
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2012
A barbecue tray dinner at the Lexington Barbecue Festival in 2012.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2012
A view as the crowds dwindle at the Main Stage near closing time at the Lexington Barbecue Festival in 2012.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2006
Dennis Cook, owner of Circle C Farms, prepares the participants of the 12:00 showing of the HOGWAY Speedway Racing Pigs from Circle C Farms during the 23rd Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival along Main Street in Lexington, N.C. in 2006. The racing pigs are part of the free entertainment of the festival, while adjacent to it are the pony rides.
Bruce Chapman
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2006
Dennis Cook (right), owner of HOGWAY Speedway Racing Pigs from Circle C Farms, monitors the progress of racing ducks during the 23rd Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival along Main Street in Lexington, N.C. in 2006. The races are part of the free entertainment of the festival, while adjacent to it are the pony rides.
Bruce Chapman
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2008
Ten-month-old Emila Fine [cq] drinks from a bottle while dressed in a pig costume at the Lexington Barbecue Festival in 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2007
Crowds enjoy a myriad of vendor tents during the annual Barbecue Festival at along Main Street in Lexington, N.C., Saturday, October 27, 2007.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2006
Young and old alike enjoy the pig races of HOGWAY Speedway Racing Pigs from Circle C Farms during the 23rd Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival in 2006 along Main Street in Lexington, N.C. The racing pigs are part of the free entertainment of the festival, while adjacent to it are the pony rides.
Bruce Chapman
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2005
Crowds fill the streets in downtown Lexington during the 2005 Barbecue Festival in Lexington.
JASON ARTHURS
BARBECUE 2004
Mark Weaver moves some hot coals in downtown Lexington, at the Bar-B-Q Center in preparation for the Lexington Barbecue Festival in 2004.
Jennifer Rotenizer
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2003
First cousins Garth Tysinger (from left) and Ted Presley, both 11 and both from Davidson County, chow down on corn at the 20th Annual Barbecue Festival in Lexington in 2003.
Ted Richardson
Lexington Barbecue Festival 2001
Davidson County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Richardson peers through binoculars over Main St. in Lexington while standing just a few feet from his sniper rifle during the Lexington Barbecue Festival in 2001.
Ted Richardson
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2005
Boyd Lindsey grills turkey legs in downtown Lexington during the Lexington Barbecue Festival in 2005.
JASON ARTHURS
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2005
Michelle Feaster of Lexington takes a bite out of a turkey leg during the Barbecue Festival in Lexington in 2005.
JASON ARTHURS
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2007
Georgia Taylor, of Anderson, S.C., enjoys the sounds of the band "SwampdaWamp" on stage three during the annual Barbecue Festival along Main Street in Lexington, N.C., Saturday, October 27, 2007.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2007
Anthony Beasley of Greensboro adds some condiments to his barbecue sandwich while Christy Wetzel, of Greensboro, watches during the annual Barbecue Festival at along Main Street in Lexington, N.C., Saturday, October 27, 2007.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 2003
Shayne Wilson, 12, peeks at Porky, an 1,100-pound Duroc pig from Wisconsin, who was napping late in the day during the 20th Annual Barbecue Festival in Lexington in 2003.
Ted Richardson
LEXINGTON BBQ FESTIVAL 2000
A large crowd gathered in dowtown Lexington for the BBQ Festival in 2000, and, here, for a concert by singer Tracy Byrd.
Ted Richardson
BARBECUE FESTIVAL 1998
(Left to right) Chris Kines and Bobby Beck are volunteering to make the BBQ sandwiches for the barbecue center. They served up lots of barbecue, fries and slaw at the Lexington BBQ festival in 1998.
Jessica Mann
BBQ SANDWICH 1998
A barbecue sandwich is being made at the Lexington BBQ festival in 1998.
Jessica Mann
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.