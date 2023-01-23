Thomasville convenience store robbed

THOMASVILLE — Police said a man robbed the Quik Chek convenience store on Bryan Street Sunday night, fleeing on foot after the robbery.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the store at 800 Bryan Street and talked with an employee, who said that a man dressed in black came into the store, and after asking for items to buy, pushed the employee, reached over the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register drawer.
Thomasville police said they don't believe the robbery is connected to the Dollar General robbery that occurred Saturday night.
Anyone with information should call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.
336-727-7369