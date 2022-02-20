Thomasville man killed by shots fired into home, police say

A Thomasville man died in his home Saturday evening after being struck by gunshots fired from outside the house, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 7:46 p.m. to 506 Culbreth Ave. in response to calls about shots being fired, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The officers found Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, 41, dead inside.

It was Thomasville’s first reported homicide in more than a year.

Witnesses told police the shots came from somewhere near the street in the residential neighborhood of mostly one-story houses.

“We are asking the community to please come forward if you have any information on the senseless murder of Mr. Jimenez,” Thomasville police Capt. Brad Saintsing said in a press release. “We believe someone has knowledge that can help law enforcement solve this crime.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477. A cash reward is possible for information that leads to an arrest.

Saturday’s killing is the first reported in Thomasville since Feb. 1, 2021, the police department said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.