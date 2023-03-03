Thomasville police have charged a 13-year-old Thomasville Middle School student with making a threat after police say the boy posted a picture of a gun on social media.

Detectives traced the social media post to a 13-year-old boy. The teen’s house was searched but no firearms were found and there was nothing to indicate that the threat would be carried out, police said.

Police said that it appeared the teen copied the photo off other social media and shared it.

The teen was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and was released into the custody of his parents.