Thomasville motorcycle driver seriously hurt in collision

A Thomasville man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle Saturday evening, police said.
Bobby Hardison, 37, was driving a 2007 Honda motorcycle north on Mendenhall Street at about 6:44 p.m. when it collided with a 2017 Buick Regal traveling north on U.S. 29, according to the Thomasville Police Department.
Hardison was transported by Davidson County EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
The driver of the Buick, Seaira Parsons, 22, also of Thomasville, was not injured.
The wreck remains under investigation, the police department said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Deem
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.