Thomasville nursing home where two found dead is now in compliance with state regulations, officials say

A nursing home where two residents were found dead in January is now back in compliance with state health regulations, officials said.

However, it remains unclear what financial and civil penalties Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation will face after state investigators said the nursing home failed during a winter storm in January to meet multiple standards aimed at keeping residents safe.

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted four documents Monday that showed Pine Ridge was considered in compliance in 13 patient care categories as of March 22.

That determination was made following a division review of the facility.

The division has submitted its report to the State Bureau of Investigation and state long-term care facility regulators.

Principle LTC, the Kinston-based owner of Pine Ridge, can appeal any federal penalties and sanctions.

Pine Ridge said in a statement Tuesday that “we have worked closely with state officials to ensure that Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center complies with all applicable regulations. We remain focused on the safety and wellbeing of our residents.”

Two Pine Ridge residents were found dead and two others were hospitalized in critical condition on Jan. 16. The nursing home at 706 Pineywood Road in Thomasville had a total of three staff members to care for its 98 patients, officials said.

Pine Ridge was cited for failing to follow its emergency preparedness plan, which has a section for dealing with inclement weather and allows for additional staff to be compensated with “sleep pay” so they can remain at the facility during severe weather.

“What we found is that, although they had a plan, they never pulled it off the shelf. Staff didn’t know they had it, and no one looked at it,” Emery Milliken, deputy director of N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation, told the joint legislative Health and Human Services committee on March 15.

Milliken said that “the end result created a situation where there were so few staff present at the facility that residents made 911 calls to ask for help … that they were wet and were hungry and hadn’t been fed.”

“The failure to enact the emergency plan meant residents did not receive medication and meals in a timely manner,” Milliken said. “They also didn’t receive other necessary care and services, and all residents were likely to suffer a serious adverse outcome based on the noncompliance with the regulations.

“It really was a failure at the facility to implement the plan that they had.”

Milliken also said additional medical staffers either didn’t come to work or left early because of the pending snowstorm.

Investigators identified “deficient practices” in at least 13 areas. Their report said that “every resident of the facility was placed at risk of severe harm.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which certifies long-term care facilities, responded to the investigation by:

* Denying payment for new admissions since March 9.

* Applying undisclosed civil monetary fines “until the facility achieves substantial compliance." The total has not yet been determined.

* Notifying Pine Ridge it could lose Medicare payments “if the facility fails to achieve substantial compliance within six months.”

The report

The division released a 159-page final report March 14.

Investigators conducted 89 interviews over more than 500 hours between Jan. 17 and Feb. 2 with nursing home residents, local law enforcement, local officials, emergency management responders and nursing home staff. They also listened to 911 calls from residents of the facility.

First responders said the two nurse aides on site were overwhelmed by the circumstances, having worked what became a 16-hour shift.

“This really was an extraordinary event,” Milliken said.

“You can’t read that report, and not feel a real sense of sadness for both what happened to the residents and for those three staff who were trying so hard to serve the needs of 98.

“It was truly a traumatic event for both.”

Investigators said Pine Ridge failed to comply with standards related to: emergency preparedness; keeping patients safe from abuse, neglect or exploitation; quality of life; quality of care; maintaining sufficient nursing staff; having sufficient dietary support workers; and administrative issues.

The facility also failed to meet standards related to resident rights, such as: notification of changes related to injury, a decline in health or room status; having a safe, clean, comfortable or homelike environment; and the frequency of meals or snacks.

First responders were notified of the situation by 911 calls from residents who said they had not seen staff for several hours.

The first responders told investigators that the facility smelled “horrible” of “stool and urine” as they arrived between 8 and 10 p.m. Jan. 16. There was excrement on the floor in several locations, they said.

According to the report, several residents had not been fed lunch or dinner by the time first responders arrived, and residents with dementia were wandering the hallways.

Many residents had not had their medication or been seen by any of the three staff members at the time of the incident.

The report said Pine Ridge operators failed to heed a state of emergency declaration on Jan. 13 about the coming winter storm, primarily by not implementing the emergency preparation plan.

“Winter weather is rarely a surprise event and to make alternative staffing arrangements (is necessary) should a facility be cut off (meaning routes to and from the facility are impassable),” the report said.

Among new details provided during Milliken’s presentation: Pine Ridge should have had between 13 and 15 medical personnel on site during the winter snowstorm. That would include three nurses, two medication aides and eight to 10 nurse aides.

Staffing on the morning of Jan. 16 consisted of two registered nurses, two licensed practical nurses, two medication aides and two nursing aides.

By 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Pine Ridge had just one licensed practical nurse and two nurse aides on site.

