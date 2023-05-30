Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thomasville police have filed an additional juvenile petition against a 14-year-old boy for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of another teenager earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

Investigators worked with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office on the case, police said.

The 14-year-old boy was being held Tuesday at the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville

On May 18, police found Jeremy Dallas Redwine Jr., 15, in the front bedroom of a house in the 100 block of Johnia Court with a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers administered life-saving measures until Davidson County paramedics arrived on the scene.

Redwine was initially treated at Thomasville Medical Center, and he was then taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, police said. Redwine died May 19 at Baptist.

The 14-year-old boy also is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, police said. The gun was stolen in Winston-Salem.

Prior to the shooting, Jeremy Redwine was inside the home on Johnia Court.

WGHP/FOX 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, has reported that a neighbor said the shooting took place while some teens were playing with a gun, and that the 14-year-old accidentally fired the gun, injuring Redwine.

Police didn't confirm that account. Thomasville police continue to investigate the shooting.