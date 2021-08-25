 Skip to main content
Thomasville police identify woman who was fatally struck Monday by a train
Thomasville police identify woman who was fatally struck Monday by a train

A woman, who was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Monday night in Thomasville, has been identified, authorities said Wednesday.

Mary Fowler, 43, of Thomasville died at the scene, Thomasville police said.

Fowler was killed when an Amtrak passenger train struck her as Fowler attempted to cross the railroad tracks in Thomasville, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 8:10 p.m. when Fowler was attempting to cross the southbound tracks near the 300 block of West Main Street, police said.

Amtrak train 98 was traveling north to Raleigh from Charlotte at that time, police said. Fowler crossed in front of the train, and the train was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting her, police said.

The train, which was traveling at 79 mph, had 28 passengers and three crew members on it, police said. No injuries were reported among the passengers and crew members.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

