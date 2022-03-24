Thomasville Road reopens after closure because of active fire scene

Winston-Salem police has reopened the 3500 block of Thomasville Road between Baden and Louise roads after it was closed due to an active fire scene, police said Thursday night. No injuries were reported.
The Winston Salem Fire Department will investigate to determine how the fire started, police said.
John Hinton
