Thomasville police say they will be issuing an update on Tuesday, after reports emerged that a teenager injured in a Johnia Court shooting last Thursday had died.

WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, reported that Thomasville police said charges will be forthcoming after a 15-year-old died a day after he was shot in the head at a home on Johnia Court.

The station reported that a homeowner at the place where the shooting occurred said that some teens were playing with a gun when a 14-year-old accidentally fired the gun, wounding the 15-year-old. WGHP said police reported that the stricken teenager died Friday evening.

Thomasville police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Johnia Court on a report that someone had suffered a gunshot wound. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head in a front bedroom, and gave emergency aid until paramedics responded.

The teenager was taken to Thomasville Medical Center, then airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

WGHP reported that the shooting occurred during a gathering for a birthday party.