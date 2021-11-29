Thomasville woman listed in critical condition after vehicle crashes into building

A Thomasville woman is listed in serious condition from injuries received after an automobile she was an occupant in crashed into a building.

The Thomasville Police Department reported that about 1:34 a.m. Monday, an officer driving north on National Highway near Ball Park Road saw a 2006 Nissan Altima traveling south on National Highway at a high rate of speed.

After the officer turned around, the driver of the Nissan drove faster. Police said the officer did not activate his emergency equipment or engage in a pursuit.

The vehicle then crashed into The Barn at 625 National Highway.

Police say that Natasha Benjamin, 25, of Culbreth Avenue in Thomasville, was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken initially to Thomasville Medical Center by Davidson County EMS and then by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Another occupant, Kelechi Williams, 23, of Liberty Drive in Thomasville, was not injured.

Police did not identify the driver. The Thomasville Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the circumstances of the accident. The estimated damage to the business is $75,000.

Charges are pending once the investigation is completed, police said.

