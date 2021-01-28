Thompson and Kimbrough will be among the state's top Black law-enforcement officers at Greensboro meeting for Black History Month

Chief Catrina Thompson of the Winston-Salem Police Department and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County will be among the state's top Black law-enforcement officers who are scheduled to meet Monday in Greensboro to mark Black History Month, the city of Winston-Salem said Thursday in a statement.

Thompson and Kimbrough will join the Black police chiefs and sheriffs of North Carolina's six largest cities and six largest counties, who will gather at 10 a.m. at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on the 61st anniversary of the start of the sit-ins at the segregated Woolworth's lunch counter in downtown Greensboro on Feb. 1, 1960.

Thompson and Kimbrough will be joined by the police chiefs in Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville, Greensboro and Raleigh as well as the sheriffs in Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford, Durham and Cumberland counties.

Col. Glenn M. McNeill, the commander of the N.C. Highway Patrol, and Sheriff Paula Dance of Pitt County, who is the first elected African American female county sheriff in North Carolina, are scheduled to attend Monday's event as well.

Thompson initiated the meeting of the state's top Black law enforcement officials, the city of Winston-Salem said.

"This will be a historic moment in our state’s history," Thompson said. “We will celebrate the progress in our state by assembling the African American chiefs of police and county sheriffs in our six largest counties, as well as the colonel of the N.C. State Highway Patrol and the first elected African American female sheriff in North Carolina, all serving across our state at the same time."

