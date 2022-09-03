 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thompson will receive leadership award from Trellis Supportive Care

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson will receive a leadership award from Trellis Supportive Care at an event on Oct. 20.

Thompson will receive the organization’s 2022 Best Life Leadership Award for the seventh annual Living Your Best Life Speaker Series, Trellis Supportive Care said in a statement. The event will be held at noon at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.

Thompson, 54, has served as the city’s police chief since 2017 and has worked within the Winston-Salem Police Department for 29 years. Thompson said she intends to retire in December.

Nedra Tawwab, a therapist and an author, will also appear at the event.

"Chief Thompson's steadfast leadership and unyielding commitment to the community make her an ideal candidate for this recognition," Tawwab said. "By her example, she inspires others to make a positive difference in the world."

