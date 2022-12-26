Those we lost in 2022

Although gone, the community members who died in 2022 won’t soon be forgotten, as their legacies persevere and continue to shape the landscape of Winston-Salem.

From radio legends and arts advocates to educators and law enforcement officers, the 10 individuals featured have had a definitive impact on the community throughout the past 50 years.

Many — including a swim coach, orthodontist and educator — had a profound impact on generations of local children, while others were pioneers who broke down barriers and used their passions to make the world a better place.

While they will be missed, each of the featured individuals lived their lives in a way that has transformed the fabric of Winston-Salem, and their stories of willpower and passion remain a testament to the resilience of our community.

Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin

As the first Black woman to serve as director of the Forsyth County Public Library system and a champion of the arts, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin was a trailblazer who had a lasting impression on the city of Winston-Salem.

Sprinkle-Hamlin was instrumental in making Winston-Salem a destination for performing arts, serving as both the executive producer of the National Black Theatre Festival and the chairwoman of the board of the N.C. Black Repertory Company since 2007. Sprinkle-Hamlin — who joined the board of directors for the National Black Theatre Festival in 1991 — took over both roles following the death of her husband Larry Leon Hamlin, who founded the festival.

Born in Winston-Salem, Sprinkle-Hamlin began her career as a children’s librarian in Philadelphia. During her 40-year career with the Forsyth County library system, Sprinkle-Hamlin oversaw the rebuilding of the Central Library on West Fifth Street in Winston-Salem.

Sprinkle-Hamlin, a Winston-Salem State University graduate, died in early January at the age of 76. She was posthumously awarded a Legacy Award by the Gateway YWCA.

Edna Lee Stout Smith

An avid volunteer, Edna Lee Stout Smith devoted the bulk of her life to giving back to others and was known for her big heart.

Smith — who was the recipient of the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service in 2016 — volunteered for more than 30 years at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Forsyth Medical Center in the emergency room.

Smith graduated from the former James A. Gray High School in Winston-Salem — which became School of the Arts in 1965 — and worked at R.J. Reynolds in sales services.

Smith, a member of Clemmons Moravian Church, loved spending time with her grandchildren at Lake Norman, hosting Christmas gatherings and walking at Hanes Mall where she logged more than 20,000 miles, according to her obituary.

Smith died in early December at Forsyth Medical Center. She was 96.

Stan Elrod

Beloved educator Stanley “Stan” Elrod dedicated nearly 50 years to education as a teacher, principal, assistant principal, coach and athletics director. At the time of his death, Elrod was a candidate for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. He died two weeks ahead of election day in late October during his first run for public office.

Throughout his storied career, Elrod was revered for his caring and personable nature. After beginning his career in York, S.C., Elrod joined Reynolds High School in 1981 as a social studies teacher and basketball coach. He eventually became the principal at Reynolds High School until 2005 when he was tapped to open the new Reagan High School in Pfafftown.

Growing up, Elrod was an avid athlete, who played football, basketball, baseball, track and field and golf. After retiring from his position as the principal at Reagan, Elrod became the system athletic director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Elrod, who resided in Clemmons, died unexpectedly in October at the age of 71.

Joycelyn Johnson

Former city council member Joycelyn Johnson dedicated her life to making a difference as a representative of Winston-Salem’s East Ward for 16 years, longtime social worker and champion of affordable housing.

Johnson, a Democrat, served four terms from 1993 to 2009, first on the board of aldermen and then the city council, and was also the chairman of the Public Works Committee. In 2018, the city’s Lowery Street Public Works facility was renamed after Johnson in honor of her notable contributions to improving working conditions for the city’s Sanitation Division and other service functions.

In her career, Johnson also strived to help the community as a longtime social worker at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. In recent years, Johnson — a graduate of Atkins High School — served as a community outreach coordinator for Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health.

A 1971 graduate from Bennett College in Greensboro, Johnson was also an advocate for affordable housing in Winston-Salem, as the vice president of NCHF Enclave II Inc., and NCHF ParcStone Inc.

Johnson died in June at the age of 73.

Shirley Moseley

Shirley Mosely was known in the community as a dancing queen who never turned down the opportunity to tear up the dancefloor, even at age 82.

Moseley — who moved to Winston-Salem in the early 1990s — was a regular at the National Black Theatre Festival and local Kwanzaa celebrations, renowned for her dancing.

“My mother was the life of the party. Even at 80, she could drop it like it’s hot,” her daughter, Darletris Nelson, said. “She always said music enlightened her soul.”

An award-winning dancer and poet, Moseley — also known by the nickname “Ah Sooki Sooki” — loved performing and bringing joy to those around her. She also co-authored a book with her daughter, titled “Ahhsasha: Speak It As I See It!” that chronicles her life through poems and short stories.

Born in Kannapolis, Moseley moved to New York when she was 17. Throughout her professional life, Moseley worked as a certified nursing assistant, served as an afternoon radio station DJ for 90.5, and sold incense.

Moseley had four children, more than 30 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. The family had recently taken a photo with members of all five generations prior to Moseley’s death, her daughter said.

“She loved her family, music and the community,” Nelson said. “She loved walking barefoot in the rain. She made friends everywhere she went.”

Moseley died in late October at age 82.

John Hanson

A local icon, John Hanson was known for his caring and genuine nature as an orthodontist who saw generations of children throughout his 19 years at the helm of Chermak and Hanson Orthodontics. A father of five, Hanson worked at the business’s three locations in Winston-Salem, Clemmons and King.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Hanson began his professional life as an engineer at General Electric. He earned his degree in mechanical engineering degree at the University of Cleveland, and completed a college internship with NASA.

Hanson — who received the American Association of Orthodontists Award — worked briefly as a dentist in Charlotte before getting his certification in orthodontics. Hanson was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and had a passion for football, hiking, fishing, hunting and being outdoors.

Hanson, a Winston-Salem resident, died unexpectedly in late October while on vacation. He was 58.

Sue Acampora

Sue Acampora used her passion for swimming to revitalize the Parkland High School swim program and touch the lives of hundreds of local swimmers.

In 2011, Acampora took over as head coach of the boys and girls swim teams at Parkland, transforming the school’s swim program. In 2018, all 18 of her swimmers qualified for regionals with 10 advancing to the state finals, leading Acampora to be named the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference coach of the year.

As a coach, teacher, lifeguard and competitor, Acampora was well-known in the swimming community. Throughout the past 20 years, Acampora also taught swimming at the William G. White YMCA, the Gateway YWCA and the Westwood Swim and Tennis Club, among other places. She also co-founded and coached at the Enfinity Aquatic Club, and started a synchronized-swimming class at the William G. White YMCA.

A native of northern Virginia, Acampora died unexpectedly at age 61. The Enfinity Aquatic Club plans to donate money each year on Feb. 11, the date of her death, to a program that will teach swimming to children whose families can’t afford lessons.

Richard “Wick” Barrow

Richard “Wick” Barrow was a fixture at East Forsyth High School for more than 40 years, serving as the school’s sports announcer for generations of students.

A lifelong Kernersville resident, Barrow began announcing for the school at football, basketball and baseball games in the early 1970s. He was inducted into the East Forsyth Hall of Fame in 2013 for outstanding service to the school.

Barrow, who had a fierce love for sports, also used his prominent voice as an announcer for the Kernersville American Legion Post 36 baseball team for several years, according to his obituary.

Barrow, who graduated from Kernersville High School, served two years in the Army and was a longtime member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, where he worked as a Sunday School teacher.

Barrow — who had a daughter, two grandchildren and a great-granddaughter — died in March at the age of 88.

Smith Patterson

A local radio icon, Smith Patterson devoted 45 years to delivering news to the Triad.

Patterson — who was best known for his 30-year stint at WSJS in Winston-Salem — began his broadcast career at WDSL in Mocksville, inspired by his love of music. Throughout his storied career, Patterson also served in the Navy from 1968 to 1970 and worked at radio stations WTOB and WEGO Eagle 980, where he retired from in December, 2015.

Born and raised in Kernersville, Patterson graduated from North Forsyth High School in 1967. A father of four, Patterson — whose given name was John Johnson — was an avid music collector and was known for his love of his pet cats.

Patterson died in mid-March of kidney cancer. He was 73.

Stephen Wayne Newsome

Stephen Wayne Newsome devoted 33 years of his life to service through the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Known to his friends by nicknames “Steve,” “Hahns” and “the Big Swede,” Newsome began his career at the Winston-Salem Police Department as a cadet, according to his obituary. A Winston-Salem native, Newsome went on to serve as an officer, sergeant, and lieutenant with the motors unit. He was also active with the Hazardous Devices Unit and was a specialized instructor, teaching recruits and sworn personnel.

Newsome — who graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and earned a Master’s degree from Appalachian State University — retired from the police department as a lieutenant.

Newsome, who was a father and a grandfather, died in early April at age 69.

Willie Clyde Williams

A 19-year veteran of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Willie Clyde Williams Jr., was known for his kind heart, infectious laughter and his ability to brighten up any room.

The father of two worked as a barber and personal care attendant before joining the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2003, according to his obituary. In 2006, Williams became a sworn deputy sheriff and worked as a school resource officer before joining the transportation team.

Williams, who moved to Winston-Salem in 2001, was active in sports from a young age, and competed in track and field at the State University of New York at Farmingdale.

Born in Florida, Williams died in late October at the age of 55.