Thousands attend Winston-Salem's Juneteenth festival to commemorate the end of slavery 157 years ago

About 6,500 people attended Winston-Salem's annual Juneteenth Festival Saturday in Bailey Park and the Biotech Place in the city's Innovation Quarter.

The festival featured African American cultural traditions such as music, dancing, food and arts and crafts to celebrate June 19, 1865, the date that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they had been freed months after the Civil War ended.

More than 75 wellness, merchandise, nonprofit exhibitors and vendors participated in the festival, including the operators of food trucks.

Entertainers performed on stages inside the Biotech Place and outside at Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem.

Fleming El-Amin, a Forsyth County commissioner, conducted a libation ceremony in the Biotech place at the festival’s opening event to honor the ancestors of African Americans "out of respect for what they did to make this day possible for us."

"You have to respect those who came before you," El-Amin said, "so you will have clarity for where you are going tomorrow."

"Our ancestors came from the east, many of them on the bottom of slave ships," El-Amin said. "They were so close to each other (that) they share body fluids."

The enslaved people suffered pain and turmoil to come to this country, which was known then as Great Britain's colonies in North America, El-Amin said.

The libation also honored enslaved people and freed Blacks who lived throughout the United States and the enslaved people who also were taken to South American countries such as Brazil, El-Amin said.

The slogan for this year's event, “Freedom and the will to be free," is appropriate for many reasons, Mayor Allen Joines said.

"There is still a lot work to be done," Joines said, quoting former President Barack Obama's statement about Juneteenth in June 2020.

"Freedom is a never-ending process," Joines said. "Each generation must take up the mantle … take it to that next level and reaffirm those freedoms."

Joines asked about 300 attendees who gathered inside the Biotech Place for the festival's opening ceremony if they could imagine how the enslaved people felt in Galveston, Texas, when they learned that they were free.

“I can't imagine what jubilation occurred that morning,” Joines said. “And so today, we are celebrating that."

Joines then announced that the city of Winston-Salem has made Monday, June 20, 2022, as the city’s official Juneteenth holiday.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery; Juneteenth, or June 19, would be the 12th federal holiday.

“It’s a great testimony to this country in support of this event,” Joines said.

Benny and Inez Fair, who live in the Midway community in Davidson County, said they attended the Juneteenth festival to celebrate their heritage.

Black people's ancestors would have a "marvelous" reaction to the nationwide Juneteenth celebrations this year, Inez Fair said.

"If our ancestors were here with us today, they would be celebrating our freedom," Inez Fair said.

George Gambrell, of Winston-Salem, also attended the city's Juneteenth festival to celebrate the event and how it got started, he said.

"It was started for the freedom of Black people — who were freed from slavery," Gambrell said.

Takisha Fisher, who also lives in Winston-Salem, said she attended the festival to see how organizers staged the event in the Innovation Quarter.

"This is so nice," Fisher said of the event's venue. “I’m glad they built up this place."

Throughout the festival, many attendees stopped by many food vendors for beverages and items such as hot dogs, fried onions, French fries and shrimp and grits.

Taste of the Triad, a restaurant at 4320 Old Walkertown Road, was a vendor for the first time at the Juneteenth festival, said Christopher Smith, a chef at the business. Five employees worked at the restaurant's venue on Fifth Street.

"We have the best tasting soul food in the Triad," Smith said. "We are the only ones out here selling oxtails, turkey legs and pork ribs."

Taste of the Triad’s tent had a steady flow of customers during the festival, Smith said.

The Winston-Salem State University School of Health Sciences brought a bus to provide health-care screenings in the parking lot of the Biotech Place off Fifth Street.

Cecil Holland, the associate dean for the WSSU Division of Nursing, said that its bus was at Saturday's festival to provide health care services to the local community.

The overall health of people who were screened by the WSSU health-care providers “was pretty good,” Holland said. "But we have a few clients who we want to do some follow-up with."

The Winston-Salem Black Chamber of Commerce staged its first exhibit at the Juneteenth festival Saturday inside the Biotech Place.

Gloria Hairston, the chamber's vice president, said that organization wanted to join the citywide celebration of Juneteenth this year.

"We are celebrating Black history in June," Hairston said. "We love celebrating African American history."

Kedrick Conerly, the chamber's secretary, said, "We want to make sure people know that we are out here.

"We are here to help small businesses in our community to become successful," Conerly said.

On Friday night, Zuri Sweatt, a junior at West Forsyth High School, won the Queen Juneteenth title at the inaugural Queen Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant at Paisley IB Magnet School in Winston-Salem, said Cheryl Harry, the director of Triad Cultural Arts Inc. That organization staged the pageant.

Sweatt was awarded a four-year tuition scholarship to a historically black college or university, Harry said.

The pageant's first runner-up was Kinley Copeland, who attends Reagan High School, Harry said. The event's second runner up was Kianna Andrews, who attends Parkland High School.

The pageant's third runner up was Teoni Ingram, who attends Glenn High School, Harry said. The event's fourth runner up was Shaniyae Simmons, who attends Carter G. Woodson School of Challenge.

