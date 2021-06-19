Thousands attend Winston-Salem's Juneteenth Festival with music, dancing, food, arts and history

Nearly 4,000 people attended Winston-Salem's Juneteenth Festival Saturday in Bailey Park and the Biotech Place in the city's Innovation Quarter.
Organizers staged an in-person event, and the festival was livestreamed virtually on the Triad Cultural Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Triad Cultural Arts held the event.
The festival featured African American cultural traditions such as music, dancing, food and arts and crafts to celebrate June 19, 1865, the date that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they had been freed three months after the Civil War ended.
Patricia Oliver, a festival volunteer, told the crowd in Bailey Park that organizers held the festival remotely in 2020 on Facebook and YouTube because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Thank you for coming here today," Oliver said. "We have a lot to be blessed for."
Fleming El-Amin, a Forsyth County commissioner, told the attendees that Juneteenth commemorates the struggles of Black people's ancestors who came to America as part of the slave trade.
"Our ancestors traveled here from the east (Africa) in a very inhumane way," El-Amin said. "You are here today because our ancestors survived chattel slavery."
The attendees stopped at 57 exhibits that included local organizations providing information about their groups and various items. Other exhibitors sold T-shirts, jewelry and Black art prints.
Eight vendors sold food and drinks to the crowd over a seven-hour period.
Many people gathered around the exhibit of the 102nd U.S. Colored Troops Black History Group. The exhibit featured replicas of 15 Civil War rifles, muskets and pistols and paintings that depicted slavery, the American Revolution, Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, the Abolitionist period in America, the Civil War and the Reconstruction era.
There was also a display of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. Those amendments abolished slavery, guaranteed U.S. citizenship to people born in the country and granted voting rights to the former enslaved people.
"I'm into history, especially our history," said Maurice Johnson, a native of Detroit who lives in Huntersville. "It took 100 years and three wars to go from Crispus Attucks, the first man killed in the American Revolution in 1770 to Blacks having the right to vote in 1870."
At the festival, Mona Lovett of Clemmons said she was excited to attend the event.
"It's celebrating Juneteenth, and it's an opportunity to get out during the pandemic," Lovett said.
Before the festival, two professors at Wake Forest University discussed the historical and social significance of Juneteenth. President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday that set aside June 19th as a federal holiday.
In September 1862, President Abraham Lincoln proposed emancipation as a war measure to coerce the surrender of the treasonous states, offering them the opportunity to maintain slavery if they ended hostilities against the Union, said Anthony Parent, a professor of history and American ethnic studies at WFU.
When the southern states refused, Lincoln granted emancipation to the enslaved people once the Union lines reached those states, Parent said.
"He (Lincoln) did not emancipate the enslaved people in the states loyal to the Union: Maryland, Missouri, Delaware or Kentucky," Parent said. "Making the war one of liberation opened the door to African American participation.
"Not only did four out of five men eligible to serve in the free states volunteer for the U.S. Colored Troops, but also the ex-enslaved people made up the bulk of the recruits," Parent said. "More than 220,000 fought in the war to liberate their people."
Other Black people assisted in the Union war effort by running to Union lines, Parent said. Black Union troops were the first to liberate Richmond, the capital of the Confederacy.
Since liberation was realized by military action, it took the army until June 19, 1865 to liberate the enslaved people in Texas," Parent said.
"The freed people themselves chose June 19 as their holiday and coined Juneteenth by blending the date into a single word, reflecting the orality of their folk culture which had enabled them to endure and survive enslavement," Parent said. "They eschewed both Jan. 1 1863, when the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect and April 31, 1865, when the 13th Amendment passed constitutional muster, as a candidate for a holiday.
"Free Blacks had celebrated Jan. 1, the anniversary of the Haitian Revolution during slavery times, rather than the emancipation dates in the northern states because their people, many of them their kinfolk, were still in bondage," Parent said. "Although African American Texans celebrated Juneteenth, it eventually passed into the larger African American community. Choosing the date when the last people were freed is fitting for a national holiday."
Juneteenth is an Emancipation celebration that commemorates the date when Union Gen. Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas, and informed the enslaved people of their freedom, said Corey D.B. Walker, a professor of humanities and Wake Forest's director of its program in African America studies.
"Juneteenth celebrations serve variously to commemorate the African American experience of freedom, celebrate African American history and culture, inspire new generations to continue the struggle for full justice and equality for African Americans and all Americans, and expand the boundaries of American civic culture and public memory," Walker said.
At the festival, Nelson Deam of Winston-Salem attended the event with his wife and their three teenage children.
Deam said he wanted "to experience Juneteenth and to be around our people to celebrate this holiday."
