Thousands in fees dropped against local distillers who assisted in hand sanitizer efforts

The operators of three Forsyth County distilleries say they are relieved that the federal government will no longer impose user fees on manufactures of hand sanitizer.
"It's obviously great news," said Zeb Williams, the owner of Old Nick Williams Farm and Distillery at 2675 Williams Road in Lewisville. "There was pressure put on them."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Dec. 29 that it was imposing new fees on manufacturers of hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its action was published last Tuesday on the Federal Register, which publishes the federal government's rules and public notices.
The fees that would have affected distillers were $14,060 for over-the-counter drug monograph facilities and $9,373 for contract manufacture organizations, according to federal documents. The fees would have been due Feb. 11.
Two days later, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA, released a statement saying the FDA's action wasn't cleared by the top DHHS officials who learned about it through news reports late on Wednesday.
Scot Sanborn, the owner of Sutler's Spirit Co. at 840 Mill Works St. in Winston-Salem, said that the FDA's fee program was ill-conceived.
"I knew that the optics looked bad," Sanborn said. "I knew someone would change it. It really didn't make sense."
DHHS leaders said they met about the issue Wednesday night and asked that their legal team review the matter. The legal team determined that the FDA's action "has the force and effect of a legislative rule" and that only DHHS Secretary Alex Azar has the authority to issue legislative rules.
"(Azar) would never have authorized such an action during a time in which the department is maximizing its regulatory flexibility to empower Americans to confront and defeat COVID-19," HHS said.
Because the DHHS's legal team determined that the FDA's action was a legislative rule, "and that no one at FDA has been delegated authority to issue such a rule, the notice is void," officials said.
DHHS officials ordered that the FDA's public notice of its fees be removed from the Federal Register, "meaning these surprise user fees will not need to be paid," HHS said.
Brian Harrison, the department's chief of staff, tweeted Thursday that DHHS officials have directed the FDA "to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees."
"Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so," Harrison said. "...Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe."
As coronavirus cases surged last March, distilleries nationwide started producing hand sanitizer by switching their alcohol production to antiseptic, undrinkable alcohol and giving away bottles within their local communities, USA Today reported on Thursday. The distillers took action after the country faced a shortage of hand sanitizer amid the pandemic.
The cessation of the FDA's action regarding the user fees is fantastic news, said Joe Tappe, the distiller at the Broad Branch Distillery at 756 N. Trade St.
"I figured common sense would prevail," Tappe said.
News reports and pushback by the distillers' industry-advocacy groups and consumers likely persuaded the DHHS to stop the FDA from collecting the fees, Tappe said.
"There was an immediate uproar by people who are interested in this issue," Tappe said. "If we'd had to drop $14,000 to $15,000 in February, that would have been devastating."
Broad Branch Distillery, Sutler's Spirit Co. and Old Nick Williams Farm and Distillery all produced hand sanitizer last spring, and those businesses donated much of it to first responders, medical providers and hospices, their operators said.
North Carolina's craft distillers that also produced hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic are relieved that they will not have to pay the FDA user fees, said Carol Shaw, the executive director of the Distillers Association of North Carolina.
The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States issued a statement Friday regarding the matter.
"This is such a relief to hundreds of distillers," Chris Swonger, the council's president, said about the cessation of the FDA's user fees. "We want to thank HHS leadership for quickly intervening and protecting distillers from these unwarranted fees.
"Distillers were proud to help make hand sanitizer for their communities and first responders during their time of need," Swonger said.
