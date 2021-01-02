Thousands in fees dropped against local distillers who assisted in hand sanitizer efforts

DHHS leaders said they met about the issue Wednesday night and asked that their legal team review the matter. The legal team determined that the FDA's action "has the force and effect of a legislative rule" and that only DHHS Secretary Alex Azar has the authority to issue legislative rules.

"(Azar) would never have authorized such an action during a time in which the department is maximizing its regulatory flexibility to empower Americans to confront and defeat COVID-19," HHS said.

Because the DHHS's legal team determined that the FDA's action was a legislative rule, "and that no one at FDA has been delegated authority to issue such a rule, the notice is void," officials said.

DHHS officials ordered that the FDA's public notice of its fees be removed from the Federal Register, "meaning these surprise user fees will not need to be paid," HHS said.

Brian Harrison, the department's chief of staff, tweeted Thursday that DHHS officials have directed the FDA "to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees."

"Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so," Harrison said. "...Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe."