Thousands lose power in downtown Winston-Salem

Duke Energy technicians are working to identify the cause of a power outage in downtown Winston-Salem that left 2,000 customers without power.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neither the cause of the outage nor the expected time of power restoration was available at 4 p.m.

Power was lost to some customers shortly after 3 p.m., with some 800 customers without power at 3:30. By 4 p.m. the number had grown to 2,000 customers without power.

According to Duke Energy power outage maps, the outage was extending from locations on Broad Street to areas along Cleveland and Jackson avenues within a mile or so of the city center.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.