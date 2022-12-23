Thousands of power outages in the Triad restored as temperatures plummet

Duke Energy workers steadily got residents of Forsyth County and the rest of the Triad reconnected with electrical power on Friday, after a morning when strong winds caused more than 12,000 customers in Forsyth County to experience outages.

By 3:45 p.m., only some 3,000 Duke Energy customers in Forsyth County still lacked power, the company said. In Guilford County, about 6,500 customers still didn’t have power, down from around 16,000 Friday morning.

Friday morning, dispatchers were sending public safety personnel to streets all over Winston-Salem as reports came in of downed power lines, trees blocking roadways and the like.

The rapidly dropping temperatures caused many wet places on or near roads to start freezing.

Kaitlyn Connelly, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas Region, said Friday afternoon her organization was evaluating its role in responding to those impacted by the cold weather.

“In coordination with our local emergency management partners, we will work to assess and understand what community-wide needs may exist and, if appropriate, how the Red Cross may be able to support,” she explained.

Winds began to pick up around midnight Friday and gradually strengthened, with gusts topping out at 44 mph at around 9 a.m.

Gusts of at least 32 mph were recorded at Smith Reynolds Airport for seven straight hours beginning at about 6 a.m.

Temperatures were still in the mid-40s at 5 a.m. Friday before starting a freefall that reached 21 degrees by 3:30 p.m. The temperature was forecast to bottom out at 7 degrees at around daybreak on Saturday.

Below-zero wind chills were possible Friday night and Saturday morning, with persistent wind gusts as high as 32 mph.

The expected high Christmas Eve, under sunny skies, is around 27 degrees, followed by overnight lows of about 10.

The outlook for Christmas Day is more sunshine and temperatures pushing just past the freezing mark.

The normal daily high for late December in the Triad is about 51 and the normal low is 32.

County emergency management officials said they were unaware of any plans to open emergency shelters, adding that the prevalence of colds, flu and COVID-19 may have influenced those decisions.

Officials said anyone lacking heat should stay with friends or family or in motels and hotels.

People have colds, the flu and COVID-19, and that influenced the decision to not open a shelter.

Authorities said people should make sure to dress for the conditions, limit their time outside, check on others and watch for signs of hypothermia and frostbite.

They said pets should be brought inside and provided with fresh food and water. Owners should keep their pets from getting ice-melt or salt on their paws.

Around the house, authorities said, people should check the furnace or chimney and make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Exposed pipes should be insulated.