Thousands of power outages reported in Forsyth as ice coats trees and power lines

National Weather Service forecasters said that because of gaps in the bands of precipitation, it may take most of the day for ice accumulations to reach the critical quarter-inch depth, but a second wave of freezing rain this evening is expected to bring more ice.

Morning temperatures were right at freezing at 6:30, and that's about as warm as it will get today, the National Weather Service said.

The region’s forecast appeared little changed: two-tenths to a half-inch of ice stretching across a band of counties including Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange and Durham, and counties along the Virginia border.

Significant ice is expected as far south as Lexington and Asheboro.

Forecasters in Forsyth called for freezing rain to persist most of the day on Thursday, with breezy conditions dropping the wind chill value to 19.

Rain is expected to mix in with freezing rain after 4 p.m., but overnight lows will drop below freezing again. More ice could accumulate Thursday night, but in much lighter amounts, forecasters said.

Duke Energy warned Wednesday that the Carolinas could see as many as a million power outages as a result of the winter storm.