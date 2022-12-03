Thousands of spectators attend Winston-Salem Jaycees' Holiday Parade

More than 10,000 spectators attended the 32nd Annual Winston-Salem Jaycees’ Holiday Parade Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem.

The parade participants marched by the spectators who stood on Fourth and Liberty Streets.

After the parade ended, city officials staged their Christmas tree lighting celebration at Corpening Plaza off West First Street.

When the parade started at Fourth and Poplar streets, it was 58 degrees amid mostly cloudy skies.

Many spectators waved and applauded the parade participants. Some parade participants yelled, “Merry Christmas” to the spectators.

Lauren Stevenson of High Point said she attended the parade after her family attended a local girls’ choral event.

“We came to see the parade because we love parades,” Stevenson said.

The Red Feather Equine Sanctuary of Winston-Salem showcased four small horses who walked in the parade. The Wake Forest Demon Deacon mascot greeted children.

Trevor Hess of Winston-Salem said that his family has recently moved to Winston-Salem. By attending the parade, “we are trying to get out into the community,” Hess said.

Many spectators took photos and videos of the parade participants. Dance groups demonstrated their skills to the spectators.

Stovell Wade of Winston-Salem said he attended the parade because he wanted to see his daughter, Tai Wade, participate as a cheerleader for Reagan High School.

“I’m also here supporting the city after COVID,” Stovell Wade said.

Crystal Marsh of Winston-Salem said she came to the parade to see and support her son, Jaylin Marsh-Farley, participate as a member of the Youth Empowerment Program for Habitat for Humanity.

“I haven’t come to the parade in a while,” she said. “It’s been years. I can’t tell you when.”

Many local high school bands performed Christmas songs as they marched in the parade. The Winston-Salem State University marching band, the Red Sea of Sound, also participated.

The members of Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do After School Program demonstrated their fighting skills on Liberty Street as they yelled, “Black Lives Matter.”

Santa Claus waved to the spectators as he rode a decorated moving platform to end the parade.