Thousands out of power as remnants of Hurricane Ian strike Forsyth. County under a flash flood warning until 11:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County faced worsening weather conditions Friday night as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approached from the south, bringing rain, downed trees and power lines, and wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour.

By 9 p.m. on Friday, emergency communicators were reporting multiple cases of trees falling on power lines, power lines falling on roads, and even trees striking houses.

At 9:30 p.m., almost 15,000 Forsyth County customers of Duke Energy were in the dark, and traffic signals were darkened in intersections. That was about double the number from a few hours earlier.

Anyone driving around the city after dark could easily come across gloomy stretches where the homes and streets were dark, and a layer of leaves carpeted the roads.

Downed tree branches snapped off in the storm landed on roads and made drivers swerve to dodge them.

Some roads were blocked by trees until they could be reopened.

Not that emergency officials wanted anyone on those roads: As August Vernon, the director of emergency management here explained, people driving around to look for storm damage were putting themselves at risk if they got in trouble.

“The rain and wind picked up, so we started having an increase in power outages,” Vernon said about 9:30 p.m. “There were trees down – there could be dozens across the county.”

Vernon was looking for more reports to come in as daylight comes and reveals more damage.

Emergency communicators said there was one report of a tree causing enough damage to a house to force a family of seven to find accommodation through the American Red Cross. That house was on Aztec Court in the Atwood Acres neighborhood off South Stratford Road.

K. Hogan, a supervisor at Forsyth County Communications, said that while the call volume was busy Friday night, it was not overwhelming. It was like the call volume from a summer thunderstorm, only it went on for hours.

“We are really busy,” she said about 9:45 p.m. “We are staying at peak call volume, but we have everything under control.”

Hogan declined to speculate on the number of downed trees that have been called in, but did say as 10 p.m. approached that the call volume seemed to be dropping some.

At the same time, she said, local communicators were starting to pick up on higher call volumes in Surry and Stokes counties to the north. Communicators were watching the storm on radar, and signs pointed the storm exiting the area.

Emergency communicators for the Winston-Salem Police Department said they handled multiple traffic accidents, but there were no reports of injuries.

The number of people without power grew progressively worse in Forsyth County as the evening advanced, but things here were not nearly as bad as they were right next door in Guilford County – not to mention Raleigh.

At 10 p.m., there were 41,000 customers in Guilford County without power, and further east, almost 90,000 in the dark in Raleigh.

“The forecast shifted more to the central part of the state,” Vernon said. “The storm is breaking apart, but it still has a lot of energy and momentum. The storm track could have changed to the left or the right. The whole week, the forecast has been for two to five inches with gusty winds. We knew this was coming.”

Hurricane Ian made its final landfall about 2 p.m. Friday near Georgetown, S.C., between Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

The storm was downgraded to post-tropical status, although that didn’t mean the storm’s threat was over. About 8 p.m., the center of the former hurricane was about 45 miles northeast of Florence, S.C., and moving north about 15 miles per hour.

The storm was on track to pass just east of Greensboro, with forecasters saying the storm could bring a total of three to four inches of rain to Forsyth and nearby counties.